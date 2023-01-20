ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions

Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana’s Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway

Wolf Rock Cave is one of Louisiana's best natural beauties. Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette. Wolf Rock Cave Leeville, La is a trip into a Louisiana fairytale. The stunning forest views are a pleasant distraction from the everyday grind. Leave the cell phone in the car and experience Louisiana and one of her stunning natural wonders.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting

We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
SANTA FE, NM
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Women Whose Family Members Were Killed By a Drunk Driver Appear on Dr. Phil

A mother and daughter from Louisiana are hoping that sharing the details of their tragic experience with Dr. Phil can help to save a life. Katie Derouen and her mother Dawn Simmons had their lives turned upside down back in December 2021. Just a week before Christmas, a drunk driver recklessly drove down the wrong side of I-49, crashing head-on into another vehicle.
LOUISIANA STATE
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

