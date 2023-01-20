ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Local history: How Long Beach enthusiastically passed bond to buy Recreation Park in 1923

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Local History is a weekly feature that looks at the people, places and events of Long Beach’s past. Have a question or a piece of history you want us to explore? Email tim@lbpost.com . Want his historical columns in your inbox? Sign up for the This Week in History newsletter here .

In 1910, Long Beach was still a village-sized town of fewer than 18,000 people, only a handful  of whom were wealthy enough to avail themselves of the offerings of the Hotel Virginia, an opulent hostelry on Ocean Boulevard between Magnolia and Chestnut avenues.

But Long Beach was hitting its stride as a tourist destination, including visitors from Los Angeles and Pasadena as well as from greater distances. These were visitors who barely noticed the extravagant Virginia fees of $8.50 per night—at a time when the average worker was making 22 cents an hour.

In addition to the seafront gardens and marbled lobby with its crystal chandeliers, the hotel’s management, most notably Charles Rivers Drake , wanted to offer even more high-dollar amenities for its guests. The group of hoteliers built a golf course and clubhouse at what’s now Recreation Park, and called it the Virginia Country Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjpXO_0kLTEEux00

Golfers tee off on the daunting 17th hole at Virginia Country Club, at the site of Recreation Park. Photo courtesy Virginia Country Club.

Drake, though not a golfer himself, bought a dozen memberships at $25 each along with $2.50 monthly dues for the benefit of the hotel’s guests who were taken to the golf course in horse-drawn surreys to golf or just relax in the clubhouse.

By 1920, the 18-hole Virginia Country Club moved to its current site next to Rancho Los Cerritos, where it continues to anchor one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach.

Virginia Country Club’s leaving the Recreation Park locale left 256 acres of vacant land that was ripe for developers. The city, instead, wanted to buy it, but it would require a bond to be passed by voters to pay the $642,925, and city leaders knew it would be a struggle to pass the bond issue by the required 4-1 margin in the June 15, 1923 election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwSCt_0kLTEEux00

Headline from the June 14, 1923 Long Beach Telegram.

The city leaders and the local newspapers pushed mightily for the bond’s passage. The papers interspersed messages urging readers to “Buy Recreation Park” and “Vote for Park Bonds” and publishing front-page editorials unabashedly declaring that “On June 15 voters will decide once and for all whether the old Virginia Country Club tract shall be cut up into lots for the profit of private real estate dealers or preserved in perpetuity for the people’s playground…. Every voter should go to the polls Friday with an understanding that it is literally now or never for the public acquisition of our ‘Golden Gate Park of Southern California.’”

The day before the election, park proponents arranged for “a monster parade of children” — with the hope that every school-age child in the city would participate. The kids were provided with hundreds of horns and other noise-making instruments and every automobile owner in the city was asked to join in the parade around the city’s Downtown district.

The long and ardent lobbying paid off with a stunning passage of the bond by a vote of 10,732-659, a 16-1 margin in what the Long Beach Telegram called “the most signal achievement ever recorded at the polls in this city, if not the entire state.” in its news story about the election, while its front-page editorial rejoiced beneath the headline “Glory Be!,” and continued with, “It may be that the beginning of a new and happier era in our civic affairs is marked by the virtual unanimity with which the purchase of Recreation Park was approved… All of us pulled together for the same goal and we got there—naturally.”

The park has continued to grow over the years. It improved its 18-hole golf course and, in 1929 added a nine-hole course intended for beginners. Also in 1929 was the dedication of the park’s Spanish Baroque bandshell, a Historic Landmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blVdA_0kLTEEux00

The Spanish Baroque bandshell at Recreation Park is a Long Beach Historic Landmark. Photo courtesy Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine.

Rec Park played a major role in the aftermath of the 1933 Long Beach earthquake, setting up feeding stations, emergency and relief services, campgrounds for the displaced and tents for outdoor schooling.

It built a casting pond and clubhouse in 1925 that was renovated in 2009 following a 2008 fire; Blair Field came along in 1924 and rebuilt in 1957; it added lawn bowling and a clubhouse in 1929; and in 1948 Joe Rodgers Softball Field was opened; and the Billie Jean Moffitt King Tennis Center was dedicated in 1968.

Improvements and upgrades to the park, the second-largest in Long Beach, has continued through the years, most recently with last year’s addition of a dinosaur-themed playground for children.

Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center

The post Local history: How Long Beach enthusiastically passed bond to buy Recreation Park in 1923 appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

SB 9 killed single-family housing zones, but little has changed in Long Beach during the law’s 1st year

A state housing law that was expected to upend single-family home neighborhoods in California has had minimal impacts in its first full year, according to a report released this week from the University of California Berkeley. The post SB 9 killed single-family housing zones, but little has changed in Long Beach during the law’s 1st year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Fireworks Fly At Massive Lunar New Year Celebration

01.21.2023 | 11:00 PM | SANTA ANA – A Lunar New Year celebration involving a wealth of fireworks and firecrackers lasted for hours blocking traffic and causing at least one person to seek medical treatment, late Saturday night. The celebrations at the Hue Quang Buddhist Temple, located in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Disbarred Attorney Sentenced to Prison for Deceiving Investors with Real Estate Scheme Involving Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach and LA Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department will host 2 job fairs next month

The job fairs will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Houghton Park and Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McBride Park. The city is looking to fill positions for recreation leaders across city parks. The post Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department will host 2 job fairs next month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)

Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy