ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge; Being Held Without Bond

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Thomas is currently being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond. No details on the incident that led to Thomas' arrest have been made public at this time.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL
Mississippi Today

‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping

A group of ill-advised businessmen and investors, including one of Mississippi’s own star athletes and former NFL player Jerrell Powe, were done being jerked around. Several of them hopped on a conference call the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 11. On the line was a guy they call the ultimate con artist, 28-year-old Bryce Mathis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LAL Expected to Try to Sign Austin Reaves to Contract During Offseason

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency after this season, but the team reportedly plans to keep him. When writing about Los Angeles' acquisition of Rui Hachimura, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted the Lakers would prefer to keep Reaves even though they could clear more than $30 million by renouncing Hachimura and other players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz

NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Texans HC Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans, Eagles' Jonathan Gannon 'Strong Candidates'

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon "remain strong candidates" for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Per that report, Ryans' history with Texans owner Janice McNair and Gannon's connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Broncos' Russell Wilson in 2023

A little less than a year ago, the Denver Broncos altered the course of their franchise by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver went all in on the likely future Hall of Famer, dealing two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ed Reed Says He Rejected Jackson State for Bethune-Cookman HC Job That Fell Through

Prior to his contract breakdown with Bethune-Cookman, Ed Reed says he had another offer on the table to coach at an HBCU. Reed told Roland Martin that he turned down the opportunity to replace Deion Sanders as head coach at Jackson State in order to accept the position at Bethune-Cookman. Reed said Sanders called him personally to advocate for him taking the position.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy