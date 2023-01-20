Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 12 Men's Rankings Released
Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Associated Press poll after another upset-filled week. Last week's top two teams, Houston and Kansas, both suffered surprising home upsets, while six of the top eight teams overall lost at least once this week. It leaves Purdue and...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
With less than eight weeks remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament, we're going to break from the tradition of highlighting the projected No. 1 seeds in this portion of our latest projected bracket by instead shouting out 19-1 Florida Atlantic and 21-1 Charleston. Not since Memphis'...
Which newcomer will have the biggest impact for Oklahoma State football?
Students are a week into the spring semester at Oklahoma State, and the deadline for final enrollment is near, meaning the football program will know for sure who it has in the fold for spring ball by next Monday. It appears most of the transfer portal additions, both junior-college signees and a few...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: 'There's a Chance' Bronny Commits to Oregon; Altman's a 'Great Coach'
Don't rule the Oregon Ducks out when it comes to the recruitment of Bronny James. "He's going to make his own decision," James' father, LeBron, said of the possibility that the high-profile recruit joins the Ducks, per Bill Oram of the Oregonian. "But there's a chance." While Oram pointed out...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miami Heat mascot Burnie drops in latest NBA Mascot Rankings
The Hochman and Crowder Show are shocked by the latest NBA Mascot rankings that list Miami Heat Mascot ‘Burnie’ at the bottom of the league
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: Date, Schedule and Predicting Teams for NFL Championship Game
The NFL's divisional round this past weekend wasn't exactly upset-heavy, but there are definitely those who believed that the final four teams left to play for a spot in Super Bowl LVII would include the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. But because anything can happen on game day, the Cincinnati...
Bleacher Report
Michigan Stadium Tunnel to Be Widened After Review of Michigan State Fight
In an effort to avoid future altercations like the one against Michigan State this past season, the University of Michigan will expand tunnel access to the field at Michigan Stadium, per Austin Meek and The Athletic Staff. The plan is to eliminate 45 seats to provide space to widen the...
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
Bleacher Report
Georgia WR Rodarius 'Rara' Thomas Arrested on Felony Charge; Being Held Without Bond
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested Monday on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence. Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Thomas is currently being held in Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond. No details on the incident that led to Thomas' arrest have been made public at this time.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping
A group of ill-advised businessmen and investors, including one of Mississippi’s own star athletes and former NFL player Jerrell Powe, were done being jerked around. Several of them hopped on a conference call the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 11. On the line was a guy they call the ultimate con artist, 28-year-old Bryce Mathis.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Expected to Try to Sign Austin Reaves to Contract During Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency after this season, but the team reportedly plans to keep him. When writing about Los Angeles' acquisition of Rui Hachimura, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted the Lakers would prefer to keep Reaves even though they could clear more than $30 million by renouncing Hachimura and other players.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
Texans HC Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans, Eagles' Jonathan Gannon 'Strong Candidates'
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon "remain strong candidates" for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Per that report, Ryans' history with Texans owner Janice McNair and Gannon's connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
Bleacher Report
3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Broncos' Russell Wilson in 2023
A little less than a year ago, the Denver Broncos altered the course of their franchise by trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver went all in on the likely future Hall of Famer, dealing two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers, Texans Seen as 'Most Attractive' HC Openings to Coaches, Execs
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans had disappointing 2022 seasons and combined to go 10-23-1, but they have the brightest futures of the NFL teams looking for new head coaches. At least in the eyes of executives and coaches around the league. "The Panthers and Texans emerged as most attractive...
Bleacher Report
Ed Reed Says He Rejected Jackson State for Bethune-Cookman HC Job That Fell Through
Prior to his contract breakdown with Bethune-Cookman, Ed Reed says he had another offer on the table to coach at an HBCU. Reed told Roland Martin that he turned down the opportunity to replace Deion Sanders as head coach at Jackson State in order to accept the position at Bethune-Cookman. Reed said Sanders called him personally to advocate for him taking the position.
