This retired college baseball player is now teaching kids about the arts, academics and athletics.
Gerald Williams is the co-founder and CEO of Excite All Stars, a mission-driven nonprofit with a mission to help kids become leaders that change the world. A native New Orleanian, Williams was one of three people that integrated Isidore Newman School in 1968 when he was in kindergarten. He received his higher education from Vanderbilt University and Tulane University while playing intercollegiate baseball for both, respectively. Williams is now working every day through Excite All Stars to give New Orleans kids the same exposure he had to the arts, academics and athletics.
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
Kenner Discovery building new athletic, performing arts center with loan from Jefferson Parish Schools
The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”. The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and...
Covington, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Covington. The Isidore Newman School soccer team will have a game with Archbishop Hannan High School on January 23, 2023, 16:00:00. The Northshore High School soccer team will have a game with Covington High School on January 23, 2023, 17:00:00.
Acadiana schools releasing early due to weather
Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to severe weather.
Louisiana School Worker Charged – Sold Pot Edibles to Students
A cafeteria worker at a Louisiana High School has been charged for allegedly selling homemade baked goods infused with marijuana to students. The worker who was employed by a temporary staffing firm to help with cafeteria work at Jewel M. Sumner High was taken into custody on Friday. Chief Jimmy...
Junior League of Covington's Celia Palazzo is sustainer
It takes true dedication to be named as the Junior League of Covington's Sustainer of the Year, but Celia Palazzo — the 2021-22 honoree — has been awarded the title twice. The dual designation makes Palazzo the only double honoree of the League and acknowledges the group's appreciation of her 34 years of "inspired servant leadership."
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plans to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, in an acquisition set to close later this year, the two companies announced Monday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer, with more than 1.9 million policyholders. They will join Elevance’s...
'The Hangout NOLA' hosts 'pray and play,' giving teens a safe place to hang out
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of kids and teens in New Orleans East played games and socialized for hours Sunday afternoon. An event called 'Pray and Play' was held at ‘The Hangout NOLA ‘on Lake Forest Blvd and Read Blvd to give kids something fun to do and encourage them.
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
TUPD reports drugging at fraternity house
On Friday, a female student reported an incident of “substance-facilitated assault” at a fraternity party, according to the Tulane University Police Department. The victim told TUPD that she took a drink offered to her by an unknown male. She was at a fraternity house party at 835 Broadway Street, the address of the fraternity Delta Tau Delta.
Bill Cassidy: Infrastructure law will help solve state's water woes
When you hear the word infrastructure, many think of roads and bridges and highways. But it’s so much more than that. Infrastructure extends to water systems, waterways, coastal resiliency and broadband. Since its passage in November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has already delivered $4 billion in...
Four arrested in death of LSU student from Covington
Two of the suspects are facing third-degree rape charges in connection with the case. The others are facing principal to third-degree rape charges.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
From the Files of The Farmer
In a razor-thin vote Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission decided to retain an elected Parish President/Parish Council form of government in its proposal for a home rule charter. The Commission voted 6-5 to rebuff a motion by Deborah Foshee to substitute an appointed Parish Manager/Parish Council form...
