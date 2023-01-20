ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

This retired college baseball player is now teaching kids about the arts, academics and athletics.

Gerald Williams is the co-founder and CEO of Excite All Stars, a mission-driven nonprofit with a mission to help kids become leaders that change the world. A native New Orleanian, Williams was one of three people that integrated Isidore Newman School in 1968 when he was in kindergarten. He received his higher education from Vanderbilt University and Tulane University while playing intercollegiate baseball for both, respectively. Williams is now working every day through Excite All Stars to give New Orleans kids the same exposure he had to the arts, academics and athletics.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Junior League of Covington's Celia Palazzo is sustainer

It takes true dedication to be named as the Junior League of Covington's Sustainer of the Year, but Celia Palazzo — the 2021-22 honoree — has been awarded the title twice. The dual designation makes Palazzo the only double honoree of the League and acknowledges the group's appreciation of her 34 years of "inspired servant leadership."
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plans to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, in an acquisition set to close later this year, the two companies announced Monday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer, with more than 1.9 million policyholders. They will join Elevance’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

TUPD reports drugging at fraternity house

On Friday, a female student reported an incident of “substance-facilitated assault” at a fraternity party, according to the Tulane University Police Department. The victim told TUPD that she took a drink offered to her by an unknown male. She was at a fraternity house party at 835 Broadway Street, the address of the fraternity Delta Tau Delta.
DELTA, LA
NOLA.com

Bill Cassidy: Infrastructure law will help solve state's water woes

When you hear the word infrastructure, many think of roads and bridges and highways. But it’s so much more than that. Infrastructure extends to water systems, waterways, coastal resiliency and broadband. Since its passage in November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has already delivered $4 billion in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

In a razor-thin vote Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Parish Charter Commission decided to retain an elected Parish President/Parish Council form of government in its proposal for a home rule charter. The Commission voted 6-5 to rebuff a motion by Deborah Foshee to substitute an appointed Parish Manager/Parish Council form...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

