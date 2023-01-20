Gerald Williams is the co-founder and CEO of Excite All Stars, a mission-driven nonprofit with a mission to help kids become leaders that change the world. A native New Orleanian, Williams was one of three people that integrated Isidore Newman School in 1968 when he was in kindergarten. He received his higher education from Vanderbilt University and Tulane University while playing intercollegiate baseball for both, respectively. Williams is now working every day through Excite All Stars to give New Orleans kids the same exposure he had to the arts, academics and athletics.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO