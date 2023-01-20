ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON — Following a mass shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in which 11 people in a predominantly Asian neighborhood in California were killed, President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons. Communities across America “have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to […] The post Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there "appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits."

