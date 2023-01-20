Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban
WASHINGTON — Following a mass shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in which 11 people in a predominantly Asian neighborhood in California were killed, President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons. Communities across America “have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to […] The post Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
Space saviors: NOAA satellites helped save 397 lives in 2022
NOAA satellites have led rescuers to the aid of over 50,000 people in distress since 1982. Last year, satellites helped locate 397 people, including some in a slot canyon in southern Utah.
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party
Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there "appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits."
