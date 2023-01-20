Read full article on original website
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup
Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley. Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell. More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Loses His $hit, Refuses to Admit Robyn is His Favorite Sister Wife
Kody Brown will try to set his marital record straight on Sunday night. Sister Wives will wrap up its one-on-one special this evening, with host Sukanya Krishnan at last bringing up the female elephant in the polygamous room. Robyn Brown. Is she truly Kody’s favorite spouse, as fans have theorized...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
MUAs Agree: This Is The Most Unflattering Lipstick Color For Women Over 40
As much as we love a great foundation, bronzer, liquid eyeliner, or even blush, you have to admit there’s sometimes a steep learning curve with these products. But while you’re working on perfecting your cat’s eye or contouring skills, one makeup product is always there for you to provide an instant glow: lipstick. Lipstick is neither difficult to master nor does it require shelling out more than a few dollars to procure a really great shade that works for you. But therein lies the challenge: not all shades will give you a pick-me-up and some can actually make you look like you missed a few zzz’s last night. And if you’re more conscious of dark shadows and circles on your skin that may be appearing as a result of age (or simply because sleep is hard to come by at times), choosing the right lipstick shade is more important than ever.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Recalls Meri Being ‘Violent’ During Her Childhood, Confirming Paedon’s Abuse Allegations
Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown confirms her brother, Paedon's allegations of abuse against Meri. She said she witnessed Meri being 'violent' with this one kid.
Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’
Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
Sarah Michelle Gellar won't let her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte act until the teen finishes high school
"She says to me, 'That's unfair. You were a child actor,'" the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said of her daughter's response to the rule.
TODAY.com
Tori Spelling shares that 3 of her kids have been hospitalized in 2 weeks
Tori Spelling brought two more of her children to the hospital this week, marking her third visit in the last two weeks. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared an Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 20, of her 15-year-old son Liam McDermott's wrist with a hospital band. Over the photo, she wrote that she spent the morning with her youngest at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, before returning to the emergency room for Liam by the evening. Last week, Spelling's 14-year-old daughter Stella was also hospitalized.
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview
Danny Pintauro is the latest notable name to take shots at Candace Cameron Bure, revealed that an interview she did with him in 2015 was "one of the lowest moments" of his life. The "Who's The Boss?" star appeared on "The View" eight years ago to discuss his HIV-positive diagnosis....
Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Cyrus Acknowledges ‘Flowers’ Fan Theories About Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus’ fans can’t stop looking for Easter eggs about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in her new song, "Flowers" — and her sister Brandi Cyrus has taken notice. “Miley's new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It's so good,” Brandi, 35, recently told Wells Adams on […]
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
Mykelti Brown is a mom to three under 2 — twin sons Archer and Ace, 9 weeks, and daughter Avalon Ava, 21 months Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about what it's like being a mom to three babies under 2 years old. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown shared a smiling selfie on Instagram Friday as she talked about her latest postpartum experience after welcoming twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord nine weeks ago. "Over two months postpartum and I'm feeling tired. Overall okay and generally...
Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes
Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part. It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.
Best cruelty-free makeup brands
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love animals and want to keep animal testing out of your makeup bag, you’re in luck. It’s easier than ever to shop for cruelty-free products, as more and more brands have committed to banning animal testing from their production process and even to using vegan ingredients.
I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple
A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
