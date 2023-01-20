Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday. The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).
Post Register
Valencia's woes continue with 2-2 home draw against Almeria
MADRID (AP) — Valencia struggled again in the Spanish league, twice relinquishing the lead in a 2-2 home draw against Almeria on Monday. Valencia has only won once in its last nine league games. Gennaro Gattuso's team is in 12th place, three points from the relegation zone.
Comments / 0