Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
🏀 MBB: No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
Sports Headlines for Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas to Host No. 14 TCU Saturday at Noon
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (16-2, 5-1) returns home to host No. 14 TCU (14-4, 3-3) on Saturday, Jan. 21. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse begins at 12 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on CBS with Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright calling the action. Kansas...
🏀 MBB: Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — This time, Markquis Nowell led the way for No. 13 Kansas State. Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. The Wildcats posted a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday. But...
🏈 Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
🏀 MBB: K-State's Johnson selected Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Keyontae Johnson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for the fourth time this season on Monday after averaging a near 20/10 double-double in helping Kansas State to a pair of wins last week over No. 2/2 Kansas and Texas Tech. Johnson's four Big...
🎤 Forward Ever: I Love My Librarian Award winner, KSU's Tara Coleman
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
🏈 NFL playoffs: Bengals win streak hits 10, 49ers also advance
The Kansas City Chiefs learned they'll get to host the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals instead of playing at a neutral site. They have to play the Bengals and Cincinnati is now on a 10-game winning streak after an impressive 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills on a snow-covered field in Sunday's NFL divisional round. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a TD. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC. The 49ers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.
