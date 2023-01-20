ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Morganton man dies after being hit by pickup truck on I-40

MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just about 1:30 a.m. near Conley Road on eastbound I-40.

Highway Patrol tells Channel 9 that 29-year-old Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine was standing in a lane when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Authorities said Berdine was wearing dark clothing and was in an area of the highway that wasn’t lit when he was hit.

Highway Patrol says no charges are expected to be filed against the driver in the pickup truck.

