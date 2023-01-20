ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Photo recap: Florida State hosts recruits for Junior Day

Florida State hosted another major recruiting weekend on Saturday, bringing in blue-chip commits and recruits from across the country. Hauling in the No. 16 and No. 1 high school and transfer classes, FSU has been on a hot streak as winter rolls on in Tallahassee. Tomahawk Nation’s Josh Pick, Tim...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball pummels Pitt

Florida State (18-4, 7-2 ACC) defeated Pittsburgh (7-12, 0-8 ACC) by a 74-37 score today in Tallahassee, FL. Pitt managed to stay close to Florida State for most of the first quarter. However, Mariana Valenzuela and Ta’Niya Latson scored the final four points of the quarter to give the Seminoles a small 14-8 lead going into the second quarter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing latest FSU visitors

A very nice group of prospects came to check out Florida State football last weekend and perhaps an even stronger group will be arriving this weekend. Ahead of this week’s visits, the Three Stars (Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and Tim Scribble) jumped behind the mics to recap last week’s first Junior Day, and we got NT&T’s thoughts on the Patrick Surtain hire and his heartfelt message of gratitude to the Tomahawk Nation community at the end.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy