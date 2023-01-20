A very nice group of prospects came to check out Florida State football last weekend and perhaps an even stronger group will be arriving this weekend. Ahead of this week’s visits, the Three Stars (Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and Tim Scribble) jumped behind the mics to recap last week’s first Junior Day, and we got NT&T’s thoughts on the Patrick Surtain hire and his heartfelt message of gratitude to the Tomahawk Nation community at the end.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO