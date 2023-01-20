ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon

Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
spokanepublicradio.org

Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet

A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
kboi.com

Idaho encampment lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration to file a lawsuit in...
KPVI Newschannel 6

As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25

Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
publicnewsservice.org

Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
KPVI Newschannel 6

What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?

If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act

A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho State Journal

Division on Idaho Capitol steps during annual March For Life

BOISE — Hundreds of marchers clad in brightly colored beanies and cowboy hats, puffer coats and hoodies held up signs declaring “love life, choose life” or “defend life” on Saturday during the annual March For Life, sponsored by Right To Life of Idaho. This year’s march did not go unopposed. Some carried weapons to the march. Police were prepared for protesters to attend, so the Capitol steps had two sets of barricades, providing a physical barrier between anti-abortion rights marchers and abortion-rights protesters. ...
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations

The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban

OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
