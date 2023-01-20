Read full article on original website
Related
Add the words bill again introduced but hearing unlikely this legislative session in Idaho
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who have been unsuccessful in their efforts to use the normal committee process for considering a bill. As a general rule, the Idaho Legislature does not hear or advance personal bills,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
kmvt
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration...
Idaho lawmakers weigh state employee raises amid stories of low pay, morale
BOISE — Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation. Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony on Jan. 18 from agency directors and received hundreds of...
spokanepublicradio.org
Legislators recommend changes to Washington's voters' pamphlet
A Washington legislative committee is considering changes to the rules that govern the voters’ pamphlets mailed out by state and county governments before elections. The pamphlets allow candidates to introduce themselves to voters. They also provide information about ballot measures, such as school levies and initiatives. Current law requires...
kboi.com
Idaho encampment lawsuit dismissed
A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration to file a lawsuit in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
publicnewsservice.org
Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill
Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
Chronicle
Ranking Republican Ready to Fight Washington Democrats’ Wealth Tax Proposal
State Democratic lawmakers on Thursday rolled out a proposal to create a state wealth tax on financial assets above $250 million. The tax would add an estimated $3 billion to the state's coffers. According to one of the bill's sponsors, state Sen. Noel Frame, two-thirds of Democratic lawmakers are ready to back the proposal.
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
Division on Idaho Capitol steps during annual March For Life
BOISE — Hundreds of marchers clad in brightly colored beanies and cowboy hats, puffer coats and hoodies held up signs declaring “love life, choose life” or “defend life” on Saturday during the annual March For Life, sponsored by Right To Life of Idaho. This year’s march did not go unopposed. Some carried weapons to the march. Police were prepared for protesters to attend, so the Capitol steps had two sets of barricades, providing a physical barrier between anti-abortion rights marchers and abortion-rights protesters. ...
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but state will still take money from taxpayers
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
Comments / 0