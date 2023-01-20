ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

POLITICO

The difficulties of reopening psych beds

Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Hospitals have just three more weeks to figure out how...
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Washington Examiner

Half think COVID vaccine is deadly

Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot. As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
POLITICO

Here’s what’s keeping pharmacy shelves bare

More-than-typical shortages of common over-the-counter and prescription drugs have caused headaches for sick Americans and those managing chronic diseases. Public attention has focused on widespread shortages linked to increased demand for medicines used to treat common respiratory diseases, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Those ailments spiked nationwide after a pandemic hiatus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Axios

Doctors prescribe opioids at discharge less often, CDC data shows

Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC. Why it matters: It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in...
POLITICO

A divided Texas confronts its power woes

Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. Texas’ grid is at a crossroads. Despite a statewide boom in wind and solar energy and a windfall of federal dollars to support battery storage technology, Texas regulators are moving forward with an untested plan that could add more natural gas to its power grid, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Debt ceiling: 3 ways your finances could be affected

The so-called debt ceiling — the amount the U.S. government can borrow to honor its spending obligations — may seem like an abstract political issue for congressional leaders to deal with, but millions of Americans could suffer very real-world financial hits if the conflict drags on. On Thursday,...
POLITICO

Ian Sams, welcome to the thunderdome

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When the White House brought IAN SAMS in last year as a special assistant to the...
GEORGIA STATE

