Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
The difficulties of reopening psych beds
Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Hospitals have just three more weeks to figure out how...
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
China Covid: experts estimate 9,000 deaths a day as US says it may sample wastewater from planes
The United States is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new Covid-19 variants as infections surge in China, as UK-based health experts estimate about 9,000 people a days are now dying of the disease in China. The proposed of testing wastewater by the US Centers...
Washington Examiner
Half think COVID vaccine is deadly
Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot. As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
'COVID Isn't Over': Here's What Experts Expect The COVID-19 Pandemic To Be Like This Year
With the rise of highly transmissible variants including XBB, experts warn COVID is far from over. But there are new tools to help and more research is underway.
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
POLITICO
Here’s what’s keeping pharmacy shelves bare
More-than-typical shortages of common over-the-counter and prescription drugs have caused headaches for sick Americans and those managing chronic diseases. Public attention has focused on widespread shortages linked to increased demand for medicines used to treat common respiratory diseases, such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Those ailments spiked nationwide after a pandemic hiatus.
Medical News Today
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
Doctors prescribe opioids at discharge less often, CDC data shows
Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC. Why it matters: It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in...
Flu, RSV and Covid may have peaked. But the threat isn't over.
Emergency room visits related to three of the most disruptive viruses — the flu, respiratory syncytial virus and Covid — are falling nationwide. But does that mean the feared "tripledemic" is over? Hardly, experts say. Viruses are notoriously hard to forecast. "We've all learned over the past couple...
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
POLITICO
A divided Texas confronts its power woes
Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. Texas’ grid is at a crossroads. Despite a statewide boom in wind and solar energy and a windfall of federal dollars to support battery storage technology, Texas regulators are moving forward with an untested plan that could add more natural gas to its power grid, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz.
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Debt ceiling: 3 ways your finances could be affected
The so-called debt ceiling — the amount the U.S. government can borrow to honor its spending obligations — may seem like an abstract political issue for congressional leaders to deal with, but millions of Americans could suffer very real-world financial hits if the conflict drags on. On Thursday,...
Manchin: It’s a mistake to ‘not negotiate’ with Republicans on debt ceiling
At issue is whether Congress will require spending cuts before raising the debt limit.
POLITICO
Ian Sams, welcome to the thunderdome
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When the White House brought IAN SAMS in last year as a special assistant to the...
Are we ready for the next pandemic?
A look back on the last three years of COVID-19, tech layoffs continue and an Australian toad sets new records.
Comments / 0