Beef birria may be considered traditional by now, but it's a more recent tradition if so since the dish as we know it may only date back to the mid-20th century. In the U.S., however, birria didn't really become trendy until the 2020s, owing its newfound popularity to, yes, you guessed it, social media. (If a tree falls in a forest and no-one tweets about it, does it make a sound?) Even the chicken chain El Pollo Loco jumped on the birria bandwagon in 2022, offering its own birria tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.

