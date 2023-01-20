Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
5-ingredient ribeye steak with smashed potatoes: Get the recipe
In the latest edition of TODAY Table, chef Elena Besser shares a five-ingredient recipe for a ribeye steak with cacio e pepe smashed potatoes.Jan. 17, 2023.
Spicy pizza dip: Perfect tailgate or party time snack
The playoffs are here so you know what that means, tailgate and watch parties everywhere with simple appetizers and party food sure to be on the menu. This ooey gooey spicy pizza dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious, making it the perfect party treat no matter the occasion.
purewow.com
Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles
A party appetizer that looks fancy but is secretly easy to make. We love eating appetizers, but making them? That’s a hard sell, unless it requires about two seconds of our time. Enter puff pastry pizza bundles, which look fancy but take all of 10 minutes to put together (and will disappear from your game watch party in even less).
Kimchi grilled cheese recipe is a perfect cozy Korean-American mashup
Try the now-viral kimchi grilled cheese recipe at home this winter.
Pastina dubbed ultimate comfort food as iterations of Italian recipe go viral
Pastina recipes have gone viral on social media thanks to the few simple ingredients and ultimate comfort food for winter.
The Daily South
How To Bake A Cake From Scratch Like A Pro
There is a universal love for cake. It's part of birthdays, weddings, and holidays, and it is easily adaptable to various fillings and icings. While it is easy to grab a box of cake mix for an upcoming event (and we do love desserts made with mixes), making a cake from scratch is nearly as easy. This simple vanilla cake has a deliciously light texture and wonderful flavor, and best of all, it includes many pantry ingredients you likely have in your cupboard already.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Breakfast Bake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Mix Greek yogurt, flour, and carne asada seasoning together in a medium bowl until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer to a surface dusted with self-rising flour, and knead for about 5 minutes until smooth. Continue adding flour as needed if the dough is too sticky.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan New Orleans-Style Shrimp
One of my favorite meals ever is the BBQ Shrimp from a restaurant in New Orleans. Don't let the name fool you: the shrimp isn't grilled with a sweet barbecue sauce; it's simmered in a butter and Worcestershire sauce. This sheet pan version is reminiscent of these classic New Orleans-style shrimp flavors, but made much more quickly. You'll want to have some French bread handy to sop up the extra sauce!
Old-School Slow Cooker Birria (For Tacos And More) Recipe
Beef birria may be considered traditional by now, but it's a more recent tradition if so since the dish as we know it may only date back to the mid-20th century. In the U.S., however, birria didn't really become trendy until the 2020s, owing its newfound popularity to, yes, you guessed it, social media. (If a tree falls in a forest and no-one tweets about it, does it make a sound?) Even the chicken chain El Pollo Loco jumped on the birria bandwagon in 2022, offering its own birria tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.
couponingwithrachel.com
Taco Tuesday Heated Lazy Susan Topping Bar with a 20-Oz. Warming Pot and 4 Tortilla Holders ~ Save 25%
Do you love Taco Tuesday? Hurry over to Amazon where you can save 25% on this Taco Tuesday Heated Lazy Susan Topping Bar with 4-tortilla holders!. The removable 20oz. warmer keeps queso, meats, beans or rice at the perfect temperature. The pot can be removed, allowing for easy clean up. The topping tray includes 6 removable trays that are perfect for holding your favorite toppings such as lettuce, cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, salsa and more. The set comes with 4 taco holders for both hard and soft shells.
therecipecritic.com
Comeback Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. The name says it all because this comeback sauce keeps you coming back for more again and again! It’s tangy, creamy, savory, and is perfect for using as a dip or a spread.
Comments / 0