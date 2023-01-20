Read full article on original website
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 basketball power rankings include two distinct tiers
Big 12 men's basketball has fallen into two distinct tiers. The top six, with teams ranked fifth through 17th in The Associated Press poll and eighth through 17th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. ...
Knicks face daunting schedule as they again look to reverse losing streak
The pendulum has begun to swing back the other way now, because of course it has. The Knicks have been nothing if not streaky. An eight-game winning streak followed by a five-game losing streak followed by seven wins in eight games and now this current four-game losing streak that has featured three setbacks to teams with losing records. They have been consistently inconsistent, mixing strong stretches with poor ones. This streak, however, feels different because of the upcoming schedule, the fractured right thumb that will keep defensive ace Mitchell Robinson out for at least a month and the sore left knee sixth...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on potential offseason wrist surgery: ‘I don’t want to say yes and I don’t want to say no’
“It’s something we’ve got to look at once the season’s over.”. Jayson Tatum will be back in the lineup for the Celtics’ road game against the Magic on Monday. But the wrist injury that has plagued him this season isn’t subsiding any time soon. For...
NFL playoffs: Eagles fans on the hunt for 'It's a Philly Thing' merchandise
Fans from all over the county have been flocking to the Eagles Pro Shop to get their hands on "It's a Philly Thing" merchandise.
