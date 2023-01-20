Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Android Authority
This is the other 'Ultra' device launching alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here are the leaked specs of Samsung's first Ultra laptop. Samsung is expected to launch five new laptops at its Unpacked event on February 1. These will include the premium Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Specifications of the laptop have leaked alongside details of the Pro model. The Samsung Galaxy S23...
Cult of Mac
2023 MacBook Pro review roundup: M2 Max brings considerable performance boost
The new 16- and 14-inch MacBook Pro models that are about to hit shelves have reached reviewers early, giving the world its first independent look at the newest macOS notebooks. The reviewers’ consensus is that the only noticeable change is the performance gain coming from the new M2 Max or M2 Pro processors.
Cult of Mac
How the M2 and M2 Pro Mac minis compare to the M1 model
Apple’s newest Mac mini packs a punch. It comes with a faster M2 chip, with the company even bringing the M2 Pro chip to the compact desktop Mac. So, how does the M2/Pro Mac mini compare to the M1 and the high-end Intel-powered Mac mini that it replaces? Find out in our comparison.
Cult of Mac
5 ways Apple ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset will beat Meta’s
New leaked details of the ‘Reality Pro’ VR headset show Apple is learning from mistakes made by makers of rival devices. Most notably, it’s reportedly creating a headset that will offer more realistic avatars, and won’t require the user to hold controllers in their hands. Here...
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
The Verge
Samsung may put its free TV Plus streaming app into other manufacturers’ TVs
Samsung TV Plus, the app that houses hundreds of free channels, could eventually make its way to other, non-Samsung TVs. That’s according to media tech reporter Janko Roettgers, who writes in his Lowpass newsletter that Samsung’s in talks to bring its streaming app to TCL TVs. Introduced in...
Cult of Mac
Gaming station sports Mac Studio and ultra-wide 4K display [Setups]
In the world of computer setups flaunted on social media, we run across lots of folks who have their cake and eat it, too — in that they’re avid PC gamers who love their Macs, as well. Macs are rarely, if ever, the darlings of hardcore gamers. Today’s...
Cult of Mac
New HomePod … new Mac mini … new MacBook Pros … what a week! [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The new Mac mini is a steal. The new MacBook Pros are a spec bump. And the new HomePod is … interesting. We’re such fans of the original, we can’t wait to wrap our ears around Apple’s (possibly) upgraded smart speaker.
Apple Watch Ultra is available with a massive discount - but there's a catch
Spending £15 could save you £150 on Apple's best and most expensive smartwatch
CNET
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
Digital Trends
This massive OLED TV has a $1,000 price cut at Best Buy today
When you see an LG TV at Best Buy, it is time to pause. Why? We’re seeing some of the nicest LG TV deals over at Best Buy, including this one on the LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV. You can order yours today for just $1,800, which is $1,000 off of the usual $2,800 price tag. See why you needed to pause? With savings like this, you wouldn’t want to strike too early.
Cult of Mac
Generate AI images with any prompt using Dream by Wombo
As processors improve, AI art is becoming more and more accessible. Yet one fundamental question remains: How do you best use it? This art tool from Wombo lets you turn your ideas and words into incredible art in mere seconds, and is now on sale for $49.99. Get customizable AI...
Cult of Mac
Save sweet $50 on your 2023 MacBook Pro pre-order
Apple’s new M2 Pro MacBook Pros are already available with a sweet $50 pre-order discount on Amazon. The deal is available on the entry-level 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The discount drops the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro to $1,949 from $1,999. Similarly, you can get the...
Leaked photos show how the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like in stores
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We’re now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung’s upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device’s official unveiling.
teslarati.com
Tesla owners request FSD subscription or free supercharging after missing out on discounts
Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. With one swift stroke, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders...
ZDNet
Are you a heavy phone hotspot user? Get this mobile hotspot router instead
No matter whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, chances are that your phone has a built-in hotspot feature that allows you to share your internet connection with other devices. It's a great feature, but if this is something that you're using a lot, then what you really...
Futurism
New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi
A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
