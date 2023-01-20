Read full article on original website
Single dad adopts baby girl with Down syndrome after she was rejected by 20 families
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 25, 2019. It has since been updated. Luca Trapanese—a gay, Italian, Catholic, single dad—is no stranger to breaking societal norms. He's often invited to TV talk shows and public debates where he still encounters people who are yet to accept the idea of a gay man being allowed to adopt children. While he uses these opportunities to push forward the conversation, Trapanese insists that his decision to adopt a 1-month-old with Down syndrome had nothing to do with shattering stereotypes. He simply wanted a family and when he met Alba, a baby girl who'd been rejected by 20 families, he instantly knew she was the one he'd been waiting for.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Biological mother who voluntarily signed away parental rights wants to meet daughter after 17 years
A 40-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to tell her story about how she gave up her parental rights to the daughter she gave birth to 17 years ago. She now would like to meet the teenager and must go through the child's father who raised her.
Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets
A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.
My daughter got a toilet seat stuck on her head during potty training
Oh poo! A toddler accidentally got a toilet seat stuck on her head during a potty-training session. TikTok user Hannah shared a clip of her daughter Autumn’s potty-training mishap. The viral post, which has since amassed almost 4 million views since being shared Thursday, shows Autumn with a child-size, white-and-red toilet seat around her neck. “POTTY TRAINING GONE WRONG,” Hannah captioned the video. Autumn seemed flushed with anxiety as Hannah attempted to pry the plastic seat off of her head. Since her attempts were unsuccessful, Autumn’s mom eventually called the fire department for help. “Calm down, wait, mommy do it,” Hannah says in the...
Difference in Dad’s Voice When He’s Talking to Baby Daughter Is Hilarious
It's like, in a different octave.
A letter to the woman who told me to stay in my daughter's life after seeing my skin.
This article originally appeared on 06.15.16To a stranger I met at a coffee shop a few years ago who introduced me to what my life as a parent would be like:My "welcome to black fatherhood moment" happened five years ago, and I remember it like it happened yesterday. I doubt you'll remember it, though — so let me refresh your memory.
A video of a little girl's cute smile when she watches her parent from the stage
There is nothing quite like the joy of watching your child accomplish something they’ve worked so hard for. Whether it’s a big test, recital, or performance, there is nothing like that look of joy and pride on their faces.
Meet the 21-year-old raising her five siblings after parents' death: 'I became their adult'
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 10, 2020. It has since been updated. Samantha Rodriguez was only 17 years old when she and her five younger siblings lost both their parents to cancer. Even as she mourned them, the teen was vividly aware of the fact that without an adult to look after them, her siblings were in danger of heading to the state's foster-care system. Determined not to break her dad's promise to her mother, the young woman decided to do everything in her power to keep the family together. Even if it meant putting her life on hold to be the adult in the family.
Mom on daughter: "Why is she having kids if she still lives at home with me?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids become parents and waiting to welcome your grandkids can be a very fulfilling experience. But when it all happens in less-than-ideal circumstances, and you don't feel your kids are truly grown up but instead still rely on you too much to be able to have their own family, the doubts can make you question their timing and decisions.
Awakened by a Spirit who Saved my Son’s Life
WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love and respect everyone, and do not judge anybody.
Maybe you missed the 11 priceless photos a new mom took of her napping baby.
This article originally appeared on 09.14.16When Laura Izumikawa was pregnant with her daughter, Joey, her friends who had kids warned her life as she knew it would change once Joey was born.In some ways, this was true. After Joey was born, Laura's stress levels rose, and her "me time" diminished significantly.
News reporter mom’s hilariously accurate ‘report’ on moms as grandmas is spot-on
In a video that is going viral, a news reporter mom hilariously reports on her toddler’s sugar rush. And, who’s the culprit? Grandma, of course!. Kayla Sullivan’s recent TikTok video shows her holding a Ziplock bag full of candy and using her spot-on reporter’s voice to talk about how the strict mother she grew up with is now an indulgent Nonna to her son.
Nurse’s heart-wrenching encounter with newborn going through withdrawal
I always knew my work schedule, but this time I got it wrong … or maybe I got it right. I clocked in and reported to the ICU for my night shift to start, but I wasn’t on the schedule. Strangely enough, they had enough nurses that night. The nursing supervisor asked if I would be willing to go to the neonatal ICU (NICU) and rock a baby. Except for nursing school, I knew nothing about neonatal nursing, much less the NICU. But I thought this should be easy, so I said yes.
