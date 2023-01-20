Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
A Few Surprises for Cubs Prospects in New Top-100 List
Baseball Prospectus released their top-100 Chicago Cubs prospects list and there are a few surprises.
Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
Cardinals narrow field of play-by-play candidates to two. One has a metro-east tie.
And he appears to be the early favorite to replace Danny Mac on TV.
‘Leaves a little sour taste’: Braves, Kyle Wright still feeling sting of Phillies’ playoff elimination
Perhaps on the way to a second straight World Series title, disaster hit the Atlanta Braves and pitcher Kyle Wright in the face. The Braves ran into the buzzsaw named the Philadelphia Phillies, and just that quick, the Braves went from a team capable of repeating as champions, to going home with a defeat in […] The post ‘Leaves a little sour taste’: Braves, Kyle Wright still feeling sting of Phillies’ playoff elimination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses
Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
What Dodgers’ 2023 Opening Day lineup will look like
The Los Angeles Dodgers could still make a number of moves to impact their roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. LA recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in a trade. But barring any other high-profile trades, the Dodgers’ lineup is mostly set. Spring Training battles and potential injuries will obviously factor in as […] The post What Dodgers’ 2023 Opening Day lineup will look like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade
Miguel Rojas said that he’s been in contact with a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers’ high-profile prospects since being traded from the Miami Marlins to LA. Rojas revealed that he’s looking to help Diego Cartaya and Miguel Vargas in any way he can, per JM Baseball and Chloe Clark of si.com. “I already reached out […] The post Miguel Rojas’ Diego Cartaya, Miguel Vargas move after Dodgers-Marlins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Seattle Mariners made an unexpected return to the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2001, and even managed to win their Wild Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays. While they were promptly swept by the eventual World Series champs in the Houston Astros, it’s clear that the Mariners are a […] The post Mariners’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros have not been among the most active teams in the ongoing free agency period. The Astros have at the least completed one notable move, as they came to terms with now-former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on a three-year deal in November. Houston has opted to re-sign multiple key contributors […] The post Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arte Moreno makes final decision on selling Angels
Arte Moreno will remain the owner of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and beyond, per the Angels Twitter account. Moreno announced his decision via a statement on Monday. The team was originally expected to be sold, but the Moreno Family ultimately decided to end the process of potentially selling the Angels. “During this process, […] The post Arte Moreno makes final decision on selling Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an under the radar MLB free agency move on Saturday. The Dodgers and RHP Tyler Cyr reportedly agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per Fabian Ardaya. Cyr isn’t a high-profile name by any means. But the Dodgers’ ability to help pitchers emerge […] The post Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner breaks silence on leaving Dodgers, free agency
Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox in MLB free agency following a memorable tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a fan-favorite during his time in LA and will be missed without question. The star third baseman recently broke his silence on leaving the Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. “Regardless of anyone’s opinions […] The post Justin Turner breaks silence on leaving Dodgers, free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eloy Jimenez drops White Sox Spring Training injury update, wants to play outfield in 2023
Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox has the tools to be a true superstar. He offers some of the best power potential in the league and can anchor Chicago’s lineup. But he has been limited in previous seasons due to injury. Jimenez discussed his injury situation and expressed his desire to return to the […] The post Eloy Jimenez drops White Sox Spring Training injury update, wants to play outfield in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans
Boston Red Sox fans might have to pinch themselves for this news: Chris Sale is healthy and should be ready to report to Spring Training next month. Sale said he has been throwing for a couple months now and has recently been doing some work off the mound, according to the The Boston Globe’s Peter […] The post Chris Sale drops injury update that will fire up Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Trevor Bauer is worth MLB team taking chance on after Dodgers stint
Trevor Bauer is available to sign at the league minimum for any team that wishes to pursue the former Cy Young winner. But for obvious reasons, teams have displayed hesitancy in pursuing Bauer on the open market. Fans have shared mixed reactions in reference to the pitcher. Los Angeles Dodgers fans were especially divided on […] The post Why Trevor Bauer is worth MLB team taking chance on after Dodgers stint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Bagwell fires up Astros fans with key Michael Brantley injury update
The Houston Astros had to piece together their outfield last season on their way to winning the 2022 World Series after Michael Brantley was forced to undergo shoulder surgery that ended his season after 64 games. But Brantley re-signed with Houston in free agency, and it looks like he has gotten a positive injury update […] The post Jeff Bagwell fires up Astros fans with key Michael Brantley injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
