Read full article on original website
Rhonda Perry
2d ago
so happy chewy came finally came home thanks to you officers I bet his parents are just thrilled and so happy to have a back after 7 years? welcome home chewy God bless your heart sweetie I love you I am so happy for you God bless you all those years and now you're home again for good I love you chewy you precious angel
Reply
3
Denise Lange
3d ago
I'm so happy that Chewy is back where he belongs!
Reply
9
Related
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Men injured giraffe with bottle and posted video on Snapchat after breaking into zoo
Two men have avoided prison after breaking into a zoo and injuring a giraffe before posting a video about it on Snapchat.The pair threw a bucket and bottle of disinfectant into the enclosure, with the bottle hitting the giraffe on the neck. One of the giraffes suffered an injury to its leg with two long gashes after knocking against the doors of its enclosure in distress.Items were also found in the tiger, penguin and cheetah enclosures, with the pair having thrown them causing distress to the animals.Bradley Green and Nathan Daniels, both from Fareham, Hampshire, admitted breaking into Marwell Zoo,...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Grandmother Mauled by Large Dog Suffered 'Violent and Unnatural Death'
The provisional cause of death for the 83-year-old was recorded during an inquest in Wales as "sepsis caused by pneumonia and infected scalp wounds."
BBC
South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job
South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
A sick, dying dog abandoned by its owner was euthanized Thursday after being picked up by animal control officers — alongside a malnourished-looking shepherd — in Richmond.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
Narcity
The RCMP Found 10 Puppies Abandoned Near A Highway & They'll Soon Be Adoptable (PHOTOS)
It's always heartbreaking to hear stories about abandoned pets, but even worse when it's a whole bunch of them. On Friday, January 6, the Manitoba RCMP got a call about several puppies that were spotted near two highways in the province. Along with members of K9 Advocates Manitoba, Rural Animal...
Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted
Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He’s been adopted!
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Missing 11-month-old Darla Steve found safe, Midland police say
**Update: Darla Steve has been found and reunited with family, police say.**MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old out of Midland Tuesday night.The Midland Police Department needs help searching for Darla Steve. Officials say her height and weight are unknown but she has black hair and brown eyes. Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith in connection to her disappearance. Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 167 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2022 Dodge RAM 3500 with Texas license plate number SDD9435. Officials believe Steve is in grave or immediate danger and ask anyone with information to call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7110.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Comments / 4