Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square

Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location

A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown

Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda

Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
BUDA, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto

Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
