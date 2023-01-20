Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with China
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop Doddy
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTok
67 Kitchen ups the ante for great egg rolls in Hutto
The family-owned food truck sells authentic Asian cuisine in addition to a variety of popular Asian drinks. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) 67 Kitchen opened Jan. 8 within the food truck court known as The Hutto Escape, located at 209 Farley St., Hutto. Manager Angelika Tud Tud, who is the sister of...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square
Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location
A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
Georgetown fusion restaurant Wasabi to open in a second location in 2023
The Yummy Yummy roll is $12.75. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Amber and Aaron Hsieh, the owners of Chinese and Japanese fusion restaurant Wasabi, said they hope to grow their Georgetown restaurant into a chain. In 2023, the brother and sister pair from Taiwan plan to open a second location. “For the...
Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown
Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
CBS Austin
Round Rock Water Park adds expansion for upcoming summer
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will expand their waterpark. This resort has been known to have people reserve their stay for family entertainment and innovative waterparks. While there are enjoyable restaurants, convention centers, and a luxury spa, many people will attend for the waterpark. The...
San Marcos record, apothecary shops relocate to combined location
Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary sign. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Alchemy Records and Atypical Apothecary relocated to 145 S. LBJ Drive in San Marcos. The two businesses officially opened Jan. 1 but held their grand opening Jan. 21. Alchemy Records owner Walter Thorington's shop was previously located at Red Bud...
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
Authentic Hill Country saloon Riley’s Tavern packed with brews and tunes since 1933
Joel Hofmann took ownership of the tavern in 2004. It was recognized as a Texas historic landmark in 2013. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Tucked away between New Braunfels and San Marcos, Riley’s Tavern has been a popular saloon for nearly 90 years. Located off Hunter Road, the tavern was recognized...
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Becker's Kitchen offers new breakfast options in north Hutto
Becker's Kitchen also serves chicken wings, fried chicken platters, sandwiches and sides. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Becker's Kitchen opened Jan. 18 at 6111 FM 1660, Hutto, inside the new convenience store Neighbors Market. Owner Rodolfo Velazquez said though there are many fast breakfast options in the north Hutto area where Becker's is located, his eatery differs by offering a varied selection of croissant-based sandwiches.
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
EVO Entertainment to build 53,000-square-foot entertainment center in Hutto
EVO's new 53,000-square-foot entertainment center will be located just south of the Hutto YMCA. (Rendering courtesy EVO Entertainment Group) Hutto's first movie theater is on its way to the Townwest Commons commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group will build a...
