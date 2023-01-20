ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

Nickelback Coming to Grand Rapids Summer 2023

Nickelback are returning to Grand Rapids this summer!. The last time the band was in town was way back in 2015. Nickelback bringing their Get Rollin' World Tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross to Van Andel Arena June 16, 2023. Get Rollin' is Nickelback's new album, which...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids

For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change

If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Holland history: The downtown revival

Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary

A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
DEWITT, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

