SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Shailene Woodley Seems To Address Aaron Rodgers Split: 'Darkest, Hardest Time'
The "Divergent" actor also said the scrutiny of her relationship with the NFL player felt "violating."
‘Run Rabbit Run’: The Year of Sarah Snook Begins With One of Sundance’s Biggest Movies
If you know Sarah Snook as the slick shark Shiv Roy on the quintessentially American Succession, hearing her Australian tongue is jarring. Even in a movie like Run Rabbit Run, which takes place down under, Snook's natural intonations feel like a put-on, if only because she's so defined by the HBO series that has earned her two Emmy nominations.This works in Snook's favor. Run Rabbit Run premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, mere hours after becoming one of the lineup's first big acquisitions when Netflix bought the movie with plans to release it later this year. Industry observers have...
SFGate
Taylor Swift-Themed ‘Bad Blood’ Breakup Bar to Open in Chicago Ahead of Valentine’s Day
A Chicago bar and restaurant is transforming into a destination for hardcore Taylor Swift fans who want to spend the winter month wallowing in her words and music. On Feb. 3, Electric Garden, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, will launch Bad Blood, a pop-up concept in honor of the singer whose song of the same name debuted in 2014. Alex Vazquez, executive chef and general manager, says Swift was the perfect choice for a concept geared at the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd because of her long history of break-up songs and personal boyfriend drama splashed across the headlines.
Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks announces Chase Center concert
Tickets for the Chase Center show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27.
SFGate
Gwen Knapp, sports writer who rose to fame in San Francisco, dies
NEW YORK — Gwen Knapp, a prominent sports reporter and columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle and most recently an editor on the sports desk of The New York Times, died Friday in Manhattan, New York. She was 61. The cause was lymphoma, her sister...
SFGate
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
