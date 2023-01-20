Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
West Sioux adds CAPS to high school curriculum
HAWARDEN—West Sioux High School seniors gained a new opportunity this semester: A Center for Advanced Professional Studies program. CAPS is a nationally-recognized, innovative program aimed at giving students experience that will help shape their future, which is what drew West Sioux business and computer teacher Erin Norling to the program.
nwestiowa.com
Author-illustrator couple visit Orange City
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Christian School students got the chance to learn about writing and illustrating books this week during a visit by an author and illustrator who recently published their first book together, “Who is Jesus? 40 Pictures to Share with Your Family.”. “I want to get kids...
nwestiowa.com
Byers: Koep signs with Iowa Lakes Community College in wrestling
We have another first in N’West Iowa girls wrestling in a season that has been full them. Alex Koep, a senior at Okoboji High School, became the first girls wrestler in the region to commit to the sport past high school and to the collegiate level on Wednesday when she signed a letter of intent to continue competing at Iowa Lakes Community College.
Hard Rock Casino hosts final celebration of Kevin Negaard’s Wanna Have a Catch campaign
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This past Tuesday, Kevin Negaard made the final throws of his Wanna Have a Catch campaign, an endeavor geared towards raising money for the Miracle League of Sioux City by playing catch for 365 straight days. A smashing success that culminated with its campaign celebration at the Hard Rock Casino […]
nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien Fine Arts Festival
PRIMGHAR—Once again, the artistic ability of South O’Brien Elementary students will be on full display with this year’s edition of the school’s Fine Arts Festival. The festival will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the school in Primghar. Jillian Mews, who has taught elementary...
nwestiowa.com
Birders participant in N'West Iowa count
REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
nwestiowa.com
South O'Brien proposes $25.9 million bond
REGIONAL—The South O’Brien School District decided to go big for its upcoming school bond election. The $25.9 million project, if approved by voters March 7, would add a catalog of new building facilities to the 7-12 school in Paullina — agriculture classrooms and greenhouse, industrial shops, auxiliary gym, fitness center and more — and it would renovate several areas of existing district buildings.
nwestiowa.com
Elizabeth Kellen, 82, Alton
ALTON—Elizabeth Ann Kellen, 82, Alton, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, with a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
nwestiowa.com
Jan. 21 girls wrestling
Team scores: 1. Spencer 208; 2. Ridge View 180.5; 3. Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 116; 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 107; 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 106; 6. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 92; 7. South Central Calhoun 59; 8. Sioux Central 51; 9. Spirit Lake Park 38; 10. Emmetsburg 31.
Stray of the Day: Meet Clyde
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Clyde, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, blue-and-white pit-bullterrier mix puppy. He was found on the 2100 block of Hamilton boulevard, without Bonnie. He’s a young pup with a ton of energy who loves everyone and everything and is the perfect age for training. Clyde […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
