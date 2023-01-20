A college rivalry will be rekindled this Sunday in the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and 49ers. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts and his San Francisco counterpart Brock Purdy last faced off in 2019 when Hurts was making his name known at Oklahoma after losing a starting spot at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa. Purdy was in a similar situation to the one he faced this year, being the third-string quarterback looking for a chance to shine at Iowa State. Oklahoma had mostly dominated Iowa State since 1990 before the Cyclones ended an 18-game losing streak with an upset victory in...

