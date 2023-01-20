ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Stafford County schools failed to notify some students of National Merit commendations

Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. "We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner," the school division said in a Friday news release. "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families."
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Union votes begin for Prince William school workers

Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington hearing on Missing Middle housing will continue on Tuesday

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 called it quits for the night, pausing public comment on Missing Middle housing/zoning changes for three days. Board members sat through about 170 speakers given two minutes each to make their case for or against the contentious policy changes. But at that point, as darkness had fallen on a meeting that began at 8:30 a.m., board members called a halt.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

4-H Culpeper launches youth garden club

Under the direction of Culpeper 4-H, Bloom & Grow is a Culpeper-based gardening club for kids aged 9 through 18 to learn about both indoor and outdoor plants. “I think it's very crucial for anybody to learn how to grow your own food,” said Club Leader Lauren Davis. The...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington community-theater troupes pick up WATCH nominations

The Arlington Players picked up 14 nominations, including for best musical, while Dominion Stage garnered six, including for best play, in the 2023 Washington Area Community Theatre Honors (WATCH) awards program. Nominations, which include productions from last year and immediately preceding the pandemic, were announced earlier this month, with honors...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Gunman, woman with baby steal laundry detergent, diapers from Manassas grocery store

Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Art, Art, Leroy Brown: Marine veteran turns love of painting into a business

A local Marine Corps veteran and lifelong artist has made a name for himself selling his paintings. Leroy Brown, who lives in Stafford County, has combined his artistic skills and entrepreneurial spirit to sell his original paintings, prints and commissioned custom pieces. However, Brown’s passion for art sparked long before he started his business.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition

Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper NAACP hosts MLK celebration

On what would have been a day after his 94th birthday, the NAACP Culpeper Chapter held an event to honor and remember Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. “The thing about Martin Luther King that people often underestimate is what the source of...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses

Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
Inside Nova

Arlington theater troupes prep winter productions

Two Arlington community-theater troupes have announced plans for their winter productions. • Dominion Stage will present a production of David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” Jan. 27 to Feb. 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax home sales end year on downbeat note

Santa delivered many things in December, but a robust home-sales market in Fairfax County was not among them. Don’t blame Saint Nick: The local market has returned to its normal seasonality, which means (far) fewer sales each December and January compared to the rest of the year. A total...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Effort rolls forward for new regional-jet concourse at Dulles

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a contract to Clark Construction as it moves forward with plans for a new 14-gate regional-jet terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport. “We anticipate brearking ground this year,” Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said on Jan. 18. Plans call for having the facility,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy