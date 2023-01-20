Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO