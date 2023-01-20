Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Stafford County schools failed to notify some students of National Merit commendations
Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. "We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner," the school division said in a Friday news release. "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families."
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
Inside Nova
InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
Inside Nova
After announcing resignation, Prince William County registrar reverses course, will remain in his position
Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now. Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he will continue in his position. Olsen’s resignation came amid a dispute with local Republicans over election officers for the 2022 elections. The dispute...
Inside Nova
Union votes begin for Prince William school workers
Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
Inside Nova
Arlington hearing on Missing Middle housing will continue on Tuesday
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 called it quits for the night, pausing public comment on Missing Middle housing/zoning changes for three days. Board members sat through about 170 speakers given two minutes each to make their case for or against the contentious policy changes. But at that point, as darkness had fallen on a meeting that began at 8:30 a.m., board members called a halt.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
Inside Nova
4-H Culpeper launches youth garden club
Under the direction of Culpeper 4-H, Bloom & Grow is a Culpeper-based gardening club for kids aged 9 through 18 to learn about both indoor and outdoor plants. “I think it's very crucial for anybody to learn how to grow your own food,” said Club Leader Lauren Davis. The...
Inside Nova
Arlington board asks court not to order special election for sheriff
It looks likely that there will be no special election for Arlington sheriff this spring. County Board members on Jan. 21 formally requested that the Circuit Court not order an election to fill the remaining months of the term of Sheriff Beth Arthur. Arthur retired in early January after more...
Inside Nova
Arlington community-theater troupes pick up WATCH nominations
The Arlington Players picked up 14 nominations, including for best musical, while Dominion Stage garnered six, including for best play, in the 2023 Washington Area Community Theatre Honors (WATCH) awards program. Nominations, which include productions from last year and immediately preceding the pandemic, were announced earlier this month, with honors...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Gunman, woman with baby steal laundry detergent, diapers from Manassas grocery store
Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week. On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Inside Nova
Art, Art, Leroy Brown: Marine veteran turns love of painting into a business
A local Marine Corps veteran and lifelong artist has made a name for himself selling his paintings. Leroy Brown, who lives in Stafford County, has combined his artistic skills and entrepreneurial spirit to sell his original paintings, prints and commissioned custom pieces. However, Brown’s passion for art sparked long before he started his business.
Inside Nova
Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition
Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
Inside Nova
Culpeper NAACP hosts MLK celebration
On what would have been a day after his 94th birthday, the NAACP Culpeper Chapter held an event to honor and remember Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. “The thing about Martin Luther King that people often underestimate is what the source of...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
Inside Nova
Arlington theater troupes prep winter productions
Two Arlington community-theater troupes have announced plans for their winter productions. • Dominion Stage will present a production of David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” Jan. 27 to Feb. 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.
Inside Nova
Fairfax home sales end year on downbeat note
Santa delivered many things in December, but a robust home-sales market in Fairfax County was not among them. Don’t blame Saint Nick: The local market has returned to its normal seasonality, which means (far) fewer sales each December and January compared to the rest of the year. A total...
Inside Nova
Effort rolls forward for new regional-jet concourse at Dulles
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a contract to Clark Construction as it moves forward with plans for a new 14-gate regional-jet terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport. “We anticipate brearking ground this year,” Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said on Jan. 18. Plans call for having the facility,...
Comments / 0