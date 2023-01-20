ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother

A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Alleged Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Previously Posted Chilling Raps On SoundCloud: Report

The accused murderer refers to himself as the “devil” and vents about being bullied in the alleged uploads. True crime fanatics are still desperately waiting for answers regarding last year’s University of Idaho stabbings. Now that Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, he’s waiving his right to a speedy trial. This means it will be some time until further details officially come out due to a gag order.
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge

Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC

Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
Michael Cole Pays Respect To Jay Briscoe During WWE SmackDown

Jay Briscoe lost his life in a car accident earlier this week. His death led to an outpouring of grief as fans and peers alike paid their respects. The wrestling world donated massively to Jay’s memorial fundraiser. WWE went out of their way to acknowledge Jay’s passing during their live broadcast of NXT on Tuesday.
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role

William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
Maria Kanellis Says Signing With AEW Was The Best Situation For Her Family

Maria Kanellis had an impressive career in professional wrestling. After launching her career in the early 2000s with various independent promotions, Maria subsequently joined WWE in 2005, where she debuted as a backstage interviewer. Although her early tenure with the company was not immediately successful, she persevered and developed her craft, eventually achieving success. Through her hard work and dedication, she achieved notable success, including capturing the WWE Divas Championship. Regrettably, her tenure with WWE came to a close, and she joined AEW for a very good reason.

