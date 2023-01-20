Read full article on original website
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and 'repeatedly' messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed "all three of the female victims on Instagram," but they didn't follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Bryan Kohberger's Server Reveals What Was Memorable About His Order—Reports
Two of the University of Idaho murder victims worked at a restaurant that Kohberger went to but it is not clear if they had contact with him during his visits.
Gabby Petito’s parents subpoena Laundrie phone records surrounding 'van life' trip, murder
The lawyer for slain blogger Gabby Petito’s parents has requested phone records from AT&T regarding her suspected killer Brian Laundrie and his parents.
Former NXT Talent Wrestles Twice At Impact Wrestling Tapings
Impact Wrestling held their latest set of tapings at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, and Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, would wrestle twice. The first match saw her put over Jordynne Grace before the following day putting over Deonna Purrazzo. At this time, it isn’t known whether the 26-year-old Australian has signed, but with Impact Wrestling known for its strong Knockout’s division, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to find out she got signed in the future.
Murdaugh murders: mysterious snapchat video 'critical' to case: prosecutors
South Carolina prosecutors revealed publicly for the first time that a critical piece of evidence in their case is a Snapchat video Paul Murdaugh sent friends shortly before his murder.
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Alleged Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Previously Posted Chilling Raps On SoundCloud: Report
The accused murderer refers to himself as the “devil” and vents about being bullied in the alleged uploads. True crime fanatics are still desperately waiting for answers regarding last year’s University of Idaho stabbings. Now that Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, he’s waiving his right to a speedy trial. This means it will be some time until further details officially come out due to a gag order.
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC
Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
Michael Cole Pays Respect To Jay Briscoe During WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe lost his life in a car accident earlier this week. His death led to an outpouring of grief as fans and peers alike paid their respects. The wrestling world donated massively to Jay’s memorial fundraiser. WWE went out of their way to acknowledge Jay’s passing during their live broadcast of NXT on Tuesday.
'I Always Thought Good Of Him': Mother Of Missing Ana Walshe Reacts To Son-In-Law's Murder Charges
Milanka Ljubicic said she "just cannot believe" her son-in-law, Brian Walshe, allegedly made numerous disturbing internet searches around the time Ana Walsh vanished on New Year's Day. The mother of a missing Massachusetts woman is holding out hope that her daughter is still alive. It’s been nearly three weeks since...
Eric Bischoff Praises Frankie Kazarian’s Decision to Leave AEW and Join Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian recently announced that he has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling, leaving AEW after being with them since 2019. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Kazarian’s decision. “For a guy like Frankie who has got so much talent, and the...
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
Kevin Nash Speaks Out About His Off-Color Remarks: “I Would Never Do Anything to Harm Myself”
As PWMania.com previously reported, when asked how he was doing after the death of his son, Kevin Nash made a sarcastic remark about wanting to put a gun in his mouth. As a result, authorities arrived at his home to conduct a physical examination on him. After several media outlets...
Maria Kanellis Says Signing With AEW Was The Best Situation For Her Family
Maria Kanellis had an impressive career in professional wrestling. After launching her career in the early 2000s with various independent promotions, Maria subsequently joined WWE in 2005, where she debuted as a backstage interviewer. Although her early tenure with the company was not immediately successful, she persevered and developed her craft, eventually achieving success. Through her hard work and dedication, she achieved notable success, including capturing the WWE Divas Championship. Regrettably, her tenure with WWE came to a close, and she joined AEW for a very good reason.
'Anger, revenge, resentment': A deeper look at what drives some husbands to kill their wives
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Massachusetts man Brian Walshe appeared in court this week on charges he allegedly killed and dismembered his missing wife, Ana Walshe. The case echoes other high-profile cases in recent years involving husbands allegedly killing their wives. Prosecutors accused Walshe of making incriminating Google...
