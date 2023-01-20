KCRA Today: Applying for FEMA assistance after flooding, 2 skiers hurt in Tahoe avalanche, Google lays off 12K workers

Read full article on original website
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
How Sierra Nevada Record Snowpack Will Impact California Drought
The Sierra snowpack has reached nearly 250 percent of the average for this time of year.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills
With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
KCRA.com
State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
KCRA.com
California lawmakers want an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
KCRA.com
California Gov. Newsom orders flags at half-staff after Monterey Park shooting, makes Lunar New Year official state holiday
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of the Monterey Park shooting. Newsom also issued a proclamation recognizing Lunar New Year as an official state holiday on Jan. 22. The proclamation said that “California stands with our Asian...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
Is your city responsible if your car is damaged by a pothole?
Following a series of storms and flooded roads, the appearance of potholes is practically inevitable. If your car gets damaged by potholes caused by the storms, can you get the city to foot the bill?
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
hstoday.us
Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California
FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing. Under the...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County added to FEMA major disaster declaration. Here's how residents can apply for aid
President Joe Biden has expanded a federal disaster declaration to include San Joaquin County, a move that will allow individuals and households to apply for federal disaster assistance in the wake of devastating storms. The counties of Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara were added to the list on...
