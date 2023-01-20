ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA Today: Applying for FEMA assistance after flooding, 2 skiers hurt in Tahoe avalanche, Google lays off 12K workers

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $1.6 Billion Debt Relief Program For Californians To Settle Past-Due Utility Bills

With energy prices soaring, many in California who fell behind on their gas or electric bill during the pandemic are getting help paying past-due utility bills. Several residents in California are getting some relief from the state for their past-due electric and gas bills, just as huge new bills for natural gas service are heading to their mailboxes automatically. For those residents who fell behind on their electric bill should receive credit without having to apply for one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

State lawmakers to consider wealth tax on the richest Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some California lawmakers will attempt to impose an additional tax on the state's richest residents. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat from San Jose, filed legislation that would tax an extra 1.5% on Californians with a worldwide net worth of more than $1 billion starting January of 2024, and 1% for those making more than $5o million starting in 2026.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California lawmakers want an audit of the Middle Class Tax Refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following months of issues withCalifornia's Middle Class Tax Refund payments, the leader of the state's Joint Legislative Audit Committee is calling for a review of the inflation relief program. Assemblyman David Alvarez, the Democratic chairman of the committee, announced he will pursue a state audit of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elk Grove, California

Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
ELK GROVE, CA
hstoday.us

Biden Approves Increase in Disaster Assistance for California

FEMA announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, beginning on Dec. 27, 2022 and continuing. Under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: The total is rising, but where's the gas?

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer reached out to Kurtis with some surprising video from a local gas station: the total kept rising but no gas was coming out. "How is it still charging for gas when the pump is still right here, not squirting nothing out," asked Calais Conerly's husband in the video, standing at pump 5 at the Chevron on Florin Road and 24th Street. "Still counting. Where's the gas going?" he asks. Good question. It was time for CBS13 to get some answers. Breanne Matsuura of Sacramento's Weights and Measures Department reviewed the video and said she's seen...
SACRAMENTO, CA

