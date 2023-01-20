Read full article on original website
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salina homicide; victim ID'd
UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Monday: Following is the media release from the Salina Police Department concerning the arrest of Tyler Justeane Stanfield in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old Salina man. On January 22, 2023, pursuant to an investigation, the Salina Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield,...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 14-20
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GENSON, DANIEL EARL Third; 28; Chapman. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: NOLF,...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
WIBW
Salina Police investigate downtown homicide, person of interest in custody
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have a person of interest in custody after a man died following a downtown shooting now dubbed a homicide. The Salina Police Department says that on Sunday morning, Jan. 22, it received reports of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of S. 10th St.
WIBW
175 pairs of shoes stolen from Salina shop after storage lock changed
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After employees at a Salina shop realized a lock on their storage shed had been changed, they found 175 pairs of shoes had been stolen. The Salina Police Department says that on Saturday, Jan. 7, officials were called to Brown’s Shoe Fit at 2150 Planet Ave. with reports of a burglary.
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
A man died after he was shot on Sunday in Salina.
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. . Public access.
Kan. woman allegedly on meth caught driving with 2-year-old
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug and child endangerment allegations after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30p.m., a witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street...
Salina man arrested on suspicion of meth distribution
A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.
Variety of items on Salina City Commission agenda for Monday
The Salina City Commission faces a busy agenda Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street
On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
Citizens Police Academy is under way
On Thursday, January 19th the Junction City Police Department Community Involvement Unit started the 2023 Citizens Police Academy. Police announced that this is a 12-week class to give citizens a better understanding about law enforcement procedures, how police officers work within the community, and how other departments work within the police department.
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum to celebrate Kansas turning 162
Celebrate Kansas Day a bit early at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina on Saturday. The State of Kansas turns 162 years old on Sunday. The free event for the whole family is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue. A variety of demonstrations, make-and-take...
Central Kansas mobile home complete loss after heated blanket causes fire
A mobile home in central Kansas is considered a complete loss after a heated blanket caused a fire.
