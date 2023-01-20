ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State's Carl R. Ice College of Engineering selects ambassadors for 2023

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has made its selection of 32 students for membership in the Engineering Ambassadors organization. Engineering Ambassadors are current engineering students chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador assists with recruitment initiatives that occur both on and off campus.
MANHATTAN, KS
Local, area students named to Avila dean's list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - More than 330 undergraduate students at Avila University earned dean's list distinction for the fall 2022 semester. Local and area students who earned academic honors include the following. Jesus Anguiano of Salina. Bridgit Conway of Miltonvale. Addison Haiden of Lindsborg. Avila University, a Catholic University founded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58

MANHATTAN (AP) — This time, Markquis Nowell led the way for No. 13 Kansas State. Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. The Wildcats posted a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday. But Nowell...
LUBBOCK, TX
AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustains high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, though the All-Pro quarterback expects to play against Cincinnati in next week's AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
K-State’s Gene Taylor named to LEAD1 Board of Directors

MANHATTAN – Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor is one of four new athletics administrators to be named to the LEAD1 Board of Directors, which represents the athletics directors of the 131 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Joining Taylor, who also currently serves on the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

