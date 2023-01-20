ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seafood processor fined after Tacoma ship fire leads to oil spill at Port of Tacoma

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

An all-night fire that d estroyed a seafood processing ship in 2021 at the Port of Tacoma has resulted in a $25,000 fine against the boat’s owner.

The state Department of Ecology (DOE) levied the penalty against Trident Seafoods Corporation , the vessel’s owner.

On Feb. 17, 2021, a fire on the Aleutian Falcon led to a hydraulic oil spill in Tacoma’s Commencement Bay while it was docked for maintenance. The fire damaged the crane’s hydraulic hoses. As a result, an estimated 20-30 gallons of hydraulic oil along with firefighting water spilled into the Hylebos Waterway.

None of the 120 crew members or other workers were on board were on the ship. No injuries were reported.

The spill was contained by a boom and wildlife wasn’t impacted, DOE said.

“Even small amounts of oil can severely injure or impair mammals, fish, birds, and other animals,” DOE said in a statement. “Oil can also adversely affect the habitats that wildlife depends on for survival.”

DOE said Trident is being fined for spilling oil, negligence and not properly reporting the emergency.

DOE investigators found:

— The scope of the repair work was not adequately communicated between workers, supervisors and officials ahead of time.

— Crews did not take proper precautions or follow national standards that would have prevented the fire.

— Trident did not report the vessel emergency within an hour of the onset of the fire, as required under law and the company’s spill contingency plan.

DOE said Trident can appeal within 30 days.

The News Tribune

