Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s ugly win at home over Minnesota
Well it wasn’t pretty, but Michigan ultimately got the win at home against Minnesota, 60-54. In a game where both teams combined to shoot just over 38%, Michigan ultimately made enough plays in the second half to secure the win. Much like many Michigan victories this year, this was...
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Michigan is stuck
I’m just going to come out and admit it: I don’t know how to judge the Michigan men’s basketball team. On one hand, the Wolverines have been underwhelming to say the least. They’ve failed to finish in close games that could make a difference in their season, like falling to then-No. 3 Virginia and then-No. 19 Kentucky by a combined six points — or even at Iowa, in a shambolic collapse leading to an overtime loss. They’ve also racked up some inexcusable defeats, most notably a damning Quad-4 loss to Central Michigan.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 DE Recap: Quantity can be as great as quality
When Jesse Minter took over as the defensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines, everyone pointed to the defensive ends as their biggest weakness. It was the question everyone was asking: Who is going to step up without No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and his compatriot David Ojabo? The duo accounted for 25 sacks in 2021, and neither would be with the program under Minter.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball jumps one spot in latest AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines jumped one spot in this week’s AP Poll, staying steady in the top 15 and climbing to No. 13. The Wolverines won their lone game this past week, beating Rutgers on the road, 81-58. In that victory, Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia combined to score 48 points and grab 10 rebounds.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Maize n Brew
Minnesota at Michigan Preview: A never-ending search for consistency
Another winnable game, another rough extended stretch, another lost chance to start accumulating some Quad 1 wins. The story remains the same for the Michigan Wolverines, who are not a bad basketball team or incapable of finding success in this conference, yet continue to fall short when it matters. Sunday...
Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball confidence check on Jadyn Davis
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan battles through injuries, sloppy first half en route to 60-56 win over Minnesota
Despite an injury to Jett Howard and a sloppy first half that saw the Michigan Wolverines trail by as many as 10 points, the Wolverines made the most of a second half surge and prevailed over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 60-56. Here’s how the game played out for Michigan.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
Detroit News
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus
The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
