Jalopnik

Covid Air Travel Restrictions Failed to Keep the Virus out of the UK

It seems where at a point where Covid infections are somewhat slowing down (or, maybe, we’ve just grown desensitized to them). And while the virus blindsided the world, some measures were lifted too soon, came too late, or didn’t work at all. Take COVID-19 travel restrictions. United Press International (UPI) reports that COVID-19 travel restrictions in the UK failed as wastewater samples from arriving flights show.
Jalopnik

How a Hacker Unearthed the TSA No-Fly List

We’ve all been bored on the internet, right? Aimlessly scrolling through Twitter or clicking through TV Tropes, eyes glazing over as we spend hours doing the online equivalent of re-checking an empty fridge. But some people, it seems, use their boredom-induced internet browsing for more than just re-reading all of Catra’s tropes. Some use it to shine a light on the American surveillance state.
Jalopnik

People Aren’t Leasing Cars, and It’s Killing the Used Market

Car shoppers in the U.S. seem to be foregoing leasing their next vehicle in favor of buying or financing them outright, according to a new report from Business Insider. The outlet says that leases made up just 17 percent of the car market in July of 2022. That’s a big drop compared to the 31 percent share leases had in January of 2022, according to TransUnion. Apparently, of the 3.8 million people who had a lease end between July 2021 and June 2022, only about a quarter of them decided to lease a car again. That works out to be a 40 percent drop from January 2020. During that same July to June period, 26 percent of lease holders decided to end their leases at least six months before the expected lease-end date. That’s a 63 percent increase since 2019.
Jalopnik

Flood-Damaged Cars From California Are About To Hit The Used Market

The recent winter storms that have hit California have dumped trillions of gallons of water on the state. While that’s helped drought conditions, the downside is that all that winter weather and water have caused billions in damages across the state. Included in that number as the Los Angeles Times shows are thousands of flood-damaged cars that are about to hit the used market.


