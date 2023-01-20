Car shoppers in the U.S. seem to be foregoing leasing their next vehicle in favor of buying or financing them outright, according to a new report from Business Insider. The outlet says that leases made up just 17 percent of the car market in July of 2022. That’s a big drop compared to the 31 percent share leases had in January of 2022, according to TransUnion. Apparently, of the 3.8 million people who had a lease end between July 2021 and June 2022, only about a quarter of them decided to lease a car again. That works out to be a 40 percent drop from January 2020. During that same July to June period, 26 percent of lease holders decided to end their leases at least six months before the expected lease-end date. That’s a 63 percent increase since 2019.

6 HOURS AGO