Amazon Music Is Hiking Prices on Some Unlimited Plans

By Todd Spangler
 3 days ago

Amazon Music is getting a bit pricier for some customers.

In the U.S. the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for non-Prime members is rising $1 per month, from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. In addition, the Amazon Music unlimited student plan is going from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

In the U.K., Amazon Music Unlimited Individual is rising from £9.99 to £10.99 per month and the unlimited student plan is changing from £4.99 to £5.99 per month.

The updated prices are effective as of Feb. 21, 2023. Customers will see the new price (plus applicable taxes) on their first bill after that date. “To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” the ecommerce company said in a notice on its support site.

In May 2022, the company raised the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members from $7.99 to $8.99 per month (or from $79 to $89 per year). That came after Amazon raised the price of Prime memberships in the U.S. in early 2022 for the first time in nearly four years, hiking the annual fee for the program 17%, from $119 to $139.

The latest price increase by Amazon Music comes after Apple in October 2022 raised the price of Apple Music for the first time , increasing from $9.99 to $10.99 per month for the individual plan (and increasing the price of the family plan with up to six accounts from $14.99 to $16.99 per month). Spotify chief Daniel Ek has said the company also is considering a price increase in the U.S., where it still charges $9.99 per month for an individual plan.

Meanwhile, last fall Amazon Music increased the number of songs available as part of Prime from 2 million previously to its full catalog of 100 million tracks and added hundreds of thousands of podcast episodes ad-free, including the entire slate of Wondery’s shows. However, Prime members listening on Amazon Music (who don’t subscribe to an unlimited plan) are now mostly limited to shuffle-play mode, based on artist, album or playlist, whereas previously the 2 million songs were available to stream on-demand.

Variety

Why Disney Built Its Own Ad Server for Disney+ and Hulu — and What the YODA Does

“Do or not do. There is no try.” — Yoda (“The Empire Strikes Back,” 1980) Disney’s prowess as an entertainment powerhouse is undisputed. Aaron LaBerge, chief technology officer of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) division, argues that the company also has also built an industry-leading competency in ad tech. Over the last several years, LaBerge’s team has created its own advertising-delivery stack from the ground up, centered on the proprietary Disney Ad Server. The company deployed the new Disney Ad Server on Hulu last year — and it’s now also powering Disney+ with ads, which launched last month. Currently, the...
Variety

Yes Catalog Acquired by Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group has announced the acquisition of the recorded-music rights and income streams from the Atlantic Records catalog of progressive-rock icons Yes. The long-running group, which released its first album in 1969, spent a large part of its career with Atlantic, including such classic albums as “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge” and “90125.” The full acquisition includes 12 studio albums, as well as live recordings and compilations; terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition follows Warner’s high-profile catalog deals with David Bowie’s estate and Madonna. In making the announcement, Kevin Gore, Warner’s president of global catalog, said: “My introduction to...
OHIO STATE
Variety

Spotify to Lay Off 6% of Employees, Chief Content and Advertising Officer Dawn Ostroff to Exit

Spotify is undertaking a broad restructuring amid economic uncertainty, announcing that it is cutting 6% of its headcount to reduce costs. In addition, CEO Daniel Ek announced a senior management shakeup. Dawn Ostroff, chief content and advertising business officer, is departing Spotify. Two of the company’s top execs — Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström — have been elevated to the position of co-president, reporting to Ek. The layoffs will eliminate nearly 600 jobs; Spotify most recently reported having 9,800 full-time employees worldwide as of Sept. 30. The company estimated that it will incur approximately €35 million-€45 million in severance-related charges. “It’s my belief...
Variety

‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage

When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent ­— is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Variety

George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza

First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This is a dream come true and yes I mean that,” she said. “People think I’m weird because of the characters that I play,” she said. “My real family is here including my Grandma Margie. They all came up here from Delaware. I was voted most famous person from Delaware, I beat Joe...
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. Notably, Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the “Avatar” series, has now starred in four...
Variety

Jeremy Renner Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident, Posts Photo of Physical Therapy Workout: ‘These Bones Will Grow Stronger’

Jeremy Renner revealed in a new Instagram post that he broke over 30 bones in the snow plow accident that left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Alongside the info, Renner posted a photo of himself doing leg stretches as he undergoes physical therapy at home. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.” “These 30...
Variety

‘Avatar 2‘ Continues Box Office Domination, ’Puss in Boots’ Sequel Stays Surprisingly Strong

James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has claimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for the sixth consecutive weekend. The sci-fi epic added $20 million from 3,790 theaters over the weekend, declining roughly 40% from its prior outing and boosting its North American tally to $598 million. It’s currently the 13th-highest grossing domestic release in history behind “Incredibles 2” ($608 million), “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million), but it’s expected to eventually overtake those films. Notably, “The Way of Water” is officially the sixth film to ever cross $2...
Variety

Deaths on Location: How the ‘Twilight Zone’ and ‘Midnight Rider’ Tragedies May Influence ‘Rust’ Prosecution

On the evening of July 23, 1982, “Animal House” director John Landis was filming a tricky nighttime helicopter scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” The wide-open spaces of Indian Dunes, now part of Santa Clarita, Calif., were standing in for Vietnam, and the scene called for soldiers in a helicopter to pursue actor Vic Morrow, who was carrying two children. When the copter made a turn just above a large mortar round, the special effect explosive detonated, bringing down the helicopter and killing Morrow along with 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen. The devastating accident shook Hollywood, and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Variety

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14. The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded by the still-running “NCIS” and followed by “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran from 2014 to 2021, and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi,” which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. “NCIS: Sydney” is set to premiere this year. Set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending...
Variety

Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere After Festival Fails to Provide Captioning for Juror Marlee Matlin (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurors for Sundance’s U.S. Dramatic Competition walked out of the premiere of “Magazine Dreams” on Friday night over an incident in which the festival failed to provide adequate captioning for deaf and hearing impaired audience members — including juror Marlee Matlin. Members of the dramatic jury — consisting of Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Matlin — decided to collectively walk out of the film as it began after a caption device provided to Matlin didn’t work. While the device was repaired hours later, it underscored a larger issue that has played out behind the scenes regarding the festival’s...
UTAH STATE
Reuters

Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International (LOGN.S) said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment amid slowdown concerns.
Variety

An ‘Everything Everywhere’ Visual Effects Artist Has Delivered One of Sundance’s Most Gorgeous — and Stomach-Churning — Love Stories

Although Sundance shorts don’t aren’t met with the starry premieres of their feature-length counterparts, there are plenty of strange and wonderful finds — especially for genre fans via the Midnight Short Film Program. One of this year’s standouts was “A Folded Ocean,” written and directed by Ben Brewer. In a 14-minute tale of sex, romance and bodies fusing together in a Cronenberg-esque nightmare, real-life couple Anabelle Lemieux and John Giacobbe star as an erotically charged pair whose closeness literally draws them closer and closer together. Brewer, who was the lead visual effects artist for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (he designed, among...
Variety

Black Eyed Peas’ ‘My Humps’ Ripped Off by Pooping Unicorn Toy, Lawsuit Claims

Can a unicorn toy that poops sparkling slime also function as a form of cultural criticism? Or, if that toy tweaks the lyrics of a popular song, is it simply exploiting the market for that song without contributing anything to the cultural discourse? These are the questions that will, sooner or later, be submitted to a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, after BMG Rights Management filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the manufacturer of the Poopsie Slime Surprise collectible toy. Poopsie Slime Surprise is a brand of slime-pooping unicorn that currently retails for $100 to $300 on Amazon. In...
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Post-Production Editors Approve Strike Authorization As Contract Talks Stall

The post-production editors who put together the pre-taped sketches on “Saturday Night Live” have approved a strike authorization motion with the Motion Pictures Editors Guild, Variety has confirmed. The group has not yet voted on whether to go on strike, and the pre-filmed segments that ran on this weekend’s show (including parodies of “M3GAN” and “The White Lotus”) were all still edited by the unit as usual. But the group of between 12 and 20 staffers, which includes part-time film editors, editors, assistant editors and media managers, has not yet seen any movement in their contract talks, after sending their proposals...
Variety

Filmax Brings ‘Selftape’ Series to Content Americas (EXCLUSIVE)

Barcelona-based indie studio Filmax is hailing into Content Americas selling the semi-autobiographical series “Selftape,” made by members of a new generation of women TV writers and directors now building in Spain. Described as fiction with autobiographical overtones, the series revolves around the real-life Spanish actresses and sisters, Joana Vilapuig and Mireia Vilapuig who, in a personal touch, found fame as teen actresses  in “The Red Band Society,” one of Filmax’s most successful TV productions ever. A decade on, now 27 and 25, they are now figuring out how to move their careers forward and trying to find their place in the film-TV industry...
Variety

‘Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73 Expand Executive Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Fulwell 73, the production company behind shows including “The Kardashians” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” has expended its exec ranks with new hires and promotions, Variety can confirm. Ryann Lauckner and Paul Loban have both joined the London and Los Angeles-based company while Emma Conway and Murray James have both been promoted. (Pictured above, left to right: Lauckner, Conway, Loban, James). Lauckner joins from Asylum Entertainment Group as chief strategy and operating officer, a role in which she’s tasked with overseeing U.S. operations, managing company strategy, driving business development and instigating partnership opportunities (most recently Fulwell acquired a minority...
Variety

Variety

