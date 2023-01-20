Cardi B says she wanted to 'die' as a result of claims made about her by YouTuber Tasha K: 'I was somebody that really wanted to be dead'

Cardi B. Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

Cardi B wanted to "die" as a result of claims made about her by YouTuber Latasha Kebe.

The rapper successfully sued Kebe last year for launching a "malicious campaign" against her.

"I kept telling people, 'I just wanna die,'" Cardi said.

Cardi B said she wanted to "die" as a result of allegations made about her by YouTuber Latasha Kebe.

In 2019, Kebe, who goes by Tasha K and has 1 million subscribers on her channel, claimed Cardi had tested positive for herpes and had substance-abuse issues.

The rapper sued Kebe for defamation in 2019 , claiming the YouTuber had launched a "malicious campaign" against her and became "obsessed" with her. She won the case in January 2022, with a federal jury ordering Kebe to pay Cardi $4 million in damages and legal fees. Kebe appealed the verdict later in 2022.

Opening up on the ordeal during an appearance on the premiere episode of "The Jason Lee Show" on Tuesday, Cardi said: "In 2019, I really felt like I was like, somebody dead inside a body."

"I kept telling people, 'I just wanna die, I just wish I was dead, I wanna be dead,'" said Cardi.

The "Up" rapper added that she felt unable to "escape" as people abused her online.

"I wasn't a celebrity," she said. "I was somebody that really wanted to be dead. I didn't wanna see my kid, I didn't wanna be with my man. It just made me cry. It was a point that I felt like I was so weak of a person that I was [too] weak to be a mom."

Cardi previously opened up on feeling suicidal as a result of Kebe's allegations when she took to the stand during her court case against the YouTuber.

"I had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family," she said, according to The Independent. "My mother and husband noticed I wasn't happy. Every time I woke up I had anxiety."