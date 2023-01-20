ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center

Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
DICKSON CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy roads in Lackawanna County

MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing

A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Lancaster Farming

Lehigh County’s Seed Farm Grows New Generation of Farmers

A common critique of farmland preservation through the purchase of agricultural conservation easements – aka, buying development rights – is that if the land is not actively being farmed, all that is being preserved with taxpayer dollars are neighbors’ views. Lehigh County aimed to change all that...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
MILFORD, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lehigh County Seed Farm Shifts to Feeding the Underserved

The Seed Farm in Lehigh County, which serves in part as an incubator for new and beginning farmers, is shifting its focus from running an institutional CSA to providing food for the underserved. The initiative represents the evolution of a partnership that began in 2019 when the farm’s Memorandum of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

