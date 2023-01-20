Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Dickson City to convert former video rental shop into community center
Dickson City is getting a community center. Using a donated building at 824 Main St. and grant funding, Dickson City officials are converting a former video rental shop into a space for community groups to gather, an area for the borough’s historical society to showcase its memorabilia and, potentially, an office for elected state officials to meet with their constituents — among other features.
Bucks County Was Home to Several Underground Railroad Locations, Many of Which Can Still Be Visited Today
During the time of the Underground Railroad, many locations in Bucks County served as important spots in the fight for freedom. Thomas K. Phillips wrote about the spots for Visit Bucks County. In the 18th and 19th centuries, Bucks County was home to many important stops on the Underground Railroad....
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gym owners expand operation to include indoor golf, entertainment center
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Golfers looking to stay at the top of their game year-round can take a swing at a new facility in Warren County. The Golf Center at Burley's, an indoor venue featuring golf simulators, driving ranges, putting greens and a chipping area, opened in early January at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Merchants Square Mall in Allentown set to close, according to multiple vendors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Merchants Square Mall's days appear to be numbered. That's according to multiple vendors who asked not be identified. The mall on South 12th Street was open as usual this weekend -- but vendors told 69 News told the mall is expected to close the end of March.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move ahead with merger, sale of properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University. The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular doughnut shop known for unique creations opening 2nd regional location in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is planning to satisfy more sweet tooths in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to...
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Snowy roads in Lackawanna County
MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
We should invest in connecting Stockertown and Palmer Township bike paths | Letter
Having just read the article about the $1.65 million allotted to extend the bike trail from Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top, I would like to suggest that it would be nice if a little bit of the money could be used to connect the Stockertown rails-to-trails path directly to the Palmer Township bike path.
Phillipsburg Mall redevelopment petition calls for new warehouses, affordable housing
A new plan to reinvigorate the former Phillipsburg Mall site and surrounding properties could add more warehouses and nearly 100 affordable housing units to Warren County. Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships are calling for the expansion of an existing development overlay district called the New Jersey Highlands Center. The expansion would add 11 properties east of Lock Street and one property along South Main Street to the district.
Lancaster Farming
Lehigh County’s Seed Farm Grows New Generation of Farmers
A common critique of farmland preservation through the purchase of agricultural conservation easements – aka, buying development rights – is that if the land is not actively being farmed, all that is being preserved with taxpayer dollars are neighbors’ views. Lehigh County aimed to change all that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Lancaster Farming
Lehigh County Seed Farm Shifts to Feeding the Underserved
The Seed Farm in Lehigh County, which serves in part as an incubator for new and beginning farmers, is shifting its focus from running an institutional CSA to providing food for the underserved. The initiative represents the evolution of a partnership that began in 2019 when the farm’s Memorandum of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mostly rain, but also a little snow in spots, into Monday; another storm to watch midweek
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times; snow north changes to rain. Low: 35. MONDAY: Leftover rain through midday mixing with some snow then becoming breezy and drier with perhaps some sunny breaks. High: 40. MONDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy; brisk. Low: 29. FORECAST SUMMARY. Sunday was...
