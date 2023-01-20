ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Chelle Peterson
2d ago

That just seems like insanity to me! And a ton of stress. I can't understand why the first 2 judges denied their motions. Hopefully Michigan will change the laws.

Jacqueline Wait
3d ago

This is why the laws should make it easier to adopt. These poor pples rights were stomped on here. Happy their story ended to be a happy situation.

Cmethrough
2d ago

That's so bizarre!!! That is completely wrong of the justice system, that they even get those options of messing with people lives like this.. to almost deny a couple their children just because she didn't birth them herself... whoa

