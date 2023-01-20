Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
toofab.com
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Identity of Rubbish revealed as another celebrity leaves The Masked Singer
Scottish snooker player Stephen Hendry has been revealed as the character Rubbish on The Masked Singer.The 54-year-old former world champion landed in the bottom two of the ITV reality singing contest on Saturday with fellow contestant Jacket Potato following an audience vote on all the contestants’ performances, meaning they had to sing again.For his second song, Hendry opted for My Old Man’s A Dustman by Lonnie Donegan while Jacket Potato sang Brass In Pocket by The Pretenders.After the performances, the judges voted to save Jacket Potato and gave their final guesses of who Rubbish could – be with suggestions including...
Did Shania Twain Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Speculate Country Singer Got a ‘Face Lift’ and More
Man! She is an amazing woman. Shania Twain is one of the most influential country music artists in the business, and the Grammy Award winner is releasing her new album, Queen of Me, in February 2023. While the “You’re Still the One” singer is busy promoting her new work, some fans are wondering whether she got plastic surgery. ...
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Reunited: Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Spotted At LAX Again After Rumored Trip Together 13 Years Post-Divorce
Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright continued to fuel reconciliation rumors after being spotted at LAX again following what appeared to be a short trip together.RadarOnline.com has discovered the famous former flames were seen leaving the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just two days after they were seen entering.Their previous outing marked the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in nearly six years. The exes got married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010.He was first wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 while Wright tied the knot with her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon,...
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
Gerard Piqué was spotted with a model following rumors of split with Clara Chia
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia might have been impacted by Shakira and Bizarrap’s explosive new song. It’s rumored that following the release of the song, which broke numerous streaming records, the couple has been facing some tough times. Now, Piqué was spotted in Paris attending some Fashion...
Machine Gun Kelly Responded To Criticism After He Dressed In Head-To-Toe Silver
I would personally wear this outfit, if we're being honest.
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
netflixjunkie.com
The Internet Gushes in Awe As Kylie Jenner Shares First Pictures of Son Aire Webster with Travis Scott
Baby number two is here. Kylie Jenner and her long-time partner Travis Scott have been blessed with another child. Their first baby, Stormi Webster, was born in 2018 and is now taking the role of elder sister. While Stormi’s birth was only announced later, the second child’s birthday was recorded rather immediately.
Diane Keaton Adorably Rocks Out to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’: This Song ‘Gave Me a Reason to Dance’
Rock on! Diane Keaton showed off her dance moves while supporting Miley Cyrus’ new track, “Flowers,” which dropped earlier this month. “YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” the Father of the Bride actress, 77, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 20. Keaton proceeded to tape herself dancing all […]
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
Inside Nova
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a biopic about the Spice Girls. The 47-year-old pop star enjoyed massive success as Scary Spice in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham and explained that if their story was ever put on screen in a similar vein to movies about other music legends, she would like the 'First Lady' actress or Oscar winner Halle Berry to play her.
