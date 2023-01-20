Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Pelicans Insider: The CJ McCollum trade helped New Orleans make the playoffs. Is another deal inevitable?
One day before last year's NBA trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans finalized a swap with the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a boon for a team that many had written off after a terrible start to the season. The Pelicans began the 2021-22 campaign by losing 12 of their...
Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards
Just a day after Rui Hachimura made cryptic comments on a potential trade, the Washington Wizards have decided to move him already to the Los Angeles Lakers. Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report on this, saying that both teams are in advanced talks on a deal. ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: The Wizards are in […] The post Lakers complete Rui Hachimura trade with Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets
The Golden State Warriors fell apart on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, crunch-time once again proving the difference in a 120-116 loss. Here are three key reactions from another major missed opportunity for the defending champions, just a few days after collapsing late to the Boston Celtics. Awful crunch-time collapse The Warriors led the Nets […] The post 3 Warriors reactions to ugly collapse vs. Kyrie Irving, Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) visit the Houston Rockets (10-36) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch. Minnesota has won two in a row but still sits in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Rockets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games and sits in 14th place in the Western […] The post NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Blazers must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers missed the services of superstar Damian Lillard a ton last season. The speculation was the front would eventually trade all their core pieces and start from scratch with youthful guys like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. However, they did not execute a complete rebuild as it was more of retooling their […] The post 2 players Blazers must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Ja Morant playing vs. Kings?
After winning a league-best 11 straight games, the Memphis Grizzlies are now in the midst of a two-game losing skid. They will obviously want to get back to winning ways on Monday in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, but they may need to do it without Ja Morant. The Grizzlies superstar is currently dealing […] The post Is Ja Morant playing vs. Kings? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drops important update on wrist injury
The Boston Celtics have been stricken with the injury bug lately, and even star forward Jayson Tatum isn’t safe. Since last year the MVP hopeful has been dealing with wrist issues, as he had a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist that was bothering him during the C’s lengthy run to the 2022 NBA Finals. […] The post Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drops important update on wrist injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jrue Holiday gets All-Star take from former Bucks fan favorite
The Milwaukee Bucks have been without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past few games. Khris Middleton has also been out of commission for an extended period as both stars deal with respective injuries. While this is an undeniably tough stretch for the Bucks, the silver lining here is that it has given Jrue Holiday an opportunity to shine. The former All-Star has stepped up to the plate in a major way, and his recent Player of the Week award in the Eastern Conference is a clear testament to this fact.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton final injury status vs. Pistons will have Bucks fans hyped
Milwaukee Bucks fans had a lot of anticipation surrounding Monday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. It’s not exactly a marquee matchup for the mighty Bucks, but the fact that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were initially tagged as probable to make their respective return to action in this one had Milwaukee supporters at the […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton final injury status vs. Pistons will have Bucks fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update
The Los Angeles Clippers’ trade outlook has grown uncertain amid their mediocre 2022-2023 season. With that being said, LA is reportedly “not considering” a Kawhi Leonard trade, per The Athletic’s Law Murray. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard star-studded duo hasn’t led to the results Los Angeles was originally looking for. But injuries have obviously played a […] The post RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard’s trade status gets obvious update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers impacts Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future in a major way
The Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers rocked the NBA world on Monday after announcing a trade that will see fourth-year power forward Rui Hachimura take his talents from D.C. to Hollywood. The deal took more than a few folks by surprise, but by the looks of it, the trade appears to be a win-win scenario for all parties involved. The Wizards, in particular, appear to have now set the stage for a much-anticipated extension for Kyle Kuzma.
Robert Williams ruled out vs. Magic
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams left Saturday’s game against the Raptors early after injuring his knee. Even without their best rim protector, the Celtics managed to hang on and beat Toronto by a final score of 106-104. Still, when the Celtics travel to Orlando to play Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Monday night, every Celtics […] The post Robert Williams ruled out vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Shannon Sharpe stole the show on Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was in attendance to watch the high-profile game, and at one point, the outspoken broadcaster and former NFL star got into it with Ja Morant and some other Grizzlies players over a LeBron […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ savage 5-word Shannon Sharpe warning after altercation with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
The New York Islanders are not having plenty of success in the 2022-23 NHL season, but they can at least go 2-0 in their head-t0-head matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs with a win this Monday night. Will the Islanders get the better of Toronto again? Or will the Maple Leafs get back at New […] The post NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season
The Los Angeles Clippers are still in contention for a playoff spot right now, as their 25-24 record is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but it’s safe to say they haven’t managed to meet expectations this season. As a result, many folks are expecting the Clippers to try to pull off some […] The post RUMOR: Clippers’ surprising trade deadline outlook amid rocky season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Baylor prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023
Primetime on ESPN, two top-25 teams will meet in Waco when the #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3) take on the #17 Baylor Bears (14-5). You won’t want to miss this Monday night thriller. We’re going to continue our college basketball odds series with a Kansas-Baylor prediction and pick. Kansas vs. Baylor has become a classic must-watch […] The post College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Baylor prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/23/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
