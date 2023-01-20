Read full article on original website
90 Day's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
Angela told cameras she's looking for someone who makes her laugh and isn't as "toxic" as her relationship has been with Michael Angela Deem is taking steps away from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple was still married during Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though Angela's doubts about his loyalty was ever-present. By the end of the episode, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband — though she left some questions about whether they'll reunite. "Right now, divorce is definitely on the table," Angela told cameras as...
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! RHOP to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale
The Real Housewives of Potomac star and the former NBA player have tied the knot for a second time, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are officially married again! The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, and the former NBA player, 44 — who share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13 — have tied the knot for a second time, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Three sources confirm their happy news is revealed in the upcoming finale episode RHOP's seventh season, which will feature footage of the Dixons' big day, which was taped after the...
Ed's Antics on 90 Day Tell-All Rile Jovi and Cause Mild-Mannered Jenny to Erupt: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
Ed Brown lost his fiancée, Liz Woods, on Sunday night's 90 Day tell-all, and irritated other cast members with his unwarranted criticisms The latest installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all did not turn in Ed "Big Ed" Brown's favor. In fact, most of this season's cast members were at odds with the viral reality star — not only when it came to how way he treated his ex-fiancée Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, but also over his combative responses to other women on the show....
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity — See the Clip!
Gabe Brown made a drastic change when he had his long hair cut into a short new 'do What a difference a haircut can make! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown's 22-year-old son Gabe is nearly unrecognizable now that his long hair has been chopped off. In a clip posted on Janelle's Instagram on Sunday, Gabe's long curly locks are cut off to create a sleek new look as ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" provides the soundtrack. Janelle wrote, "Gabe decided it was time for a haircut....
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed baby daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday Meghan McCain's newborn baby girl is making her debut! The former View co-host, 38, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Saturday, which offer a first look at her second daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. "We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning," McCain captioned her post. "Thank you all for the well wishes - we are all blissed out happy, healthy...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Newfound Energy' Post Tom Brady Divorce: 'She's Supercharged About Her Career'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce was finalized in October after 13 years of marriage Gisele Bündchen is settling into life after divorce. The supermodel, 42, who finalized her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady in October, has been spending time exercising in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. A source tells PEOPLE that she "loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there. She is fit and keeping active." "She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source says....
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones. The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 4, and infant son Aire with Travis Scott Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott. After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question. After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and asked, "Do you think...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reaches New Heights with Her Daughters as She Vows Not to 'Look Back' in 2023
Christine Brown is making the most of 2023. The Sister Wives star, 50, shared an inspirational note about working toward her goals this year that included video clips o her on a rowing machine, doing crunches, lifting weights and dressing her best. "I feel amazing and [am] making 2023 my...
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfies: 'Oops'
"I have never felt more beautiful, never felt sexier, just embracing my skin, embracing my natural hair color," Hailey Bieber previously told PEOPLE of how her beauty routine has evolved Hailey Bieber is kicking off 2023 with a new look. The model, 26, debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram Story Sunday, sharing some mirror selfies from her massive closet of her chic bob cut with her followers. "Oops," Bieber wrote with one of the photos. In the images, the star donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured...
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a surprise cameo on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday to celebrate Ripa's 2022 Halloween costume when the TV host dressed as Giudice on her wedding day Teresa Giudice brought back her bridal look to make a surprise appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. In a mock "Viewers' Choice Awards" ceremony on the ABC daytime talk show, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest handed out the honor for "Best Halloween Performance," including nominations for Ryan Seacrest...
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Baby Boy Aire — See the Sweet Shot!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son, Aire, will celebrate his first birthday next month Kylie Jenner is helping fans keep up with her family. The 25-year-old makeup mogul shared the first photos of her baby boy, Aire Webster, on Instagram Saturday and revealed his name for the first time. Among the sweet photo set was a throwback showing the infant in a high chair, looking away from the sun shining behind him. Aire looks adorable in his seat, with drips of baby food coating his lips, chin, and on...
Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner can always count on friend Chris Evans to be there for him. Shortly after Renner, 52, posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident, Evans, 41, reacted with a light-hearted response to his Marvel costar. "That's one tough mf'er," Evans wrote after Renner posted a photograph...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z Like mother, like daughter! After a four-year absence since her last headlining show, Beyoncé returned to the stage on Saturday evening, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. At one point during the show, the "Crazy in Love" singer, 41, was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for a duet of their song "Brown Skin Girl," which comes off of Beyoncé's The Lion King...
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
Mykelti Brown is a mom to three under 2 — twin sons Archer and Ace, 9 weeks, and daughter Avalon Ava, 21 months Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about what it's like being a mom to three babies under 2 years old. The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown shared a smiling selfie on Instagram Friday as she talked about her latest postpartum experience after welcoming twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord nine weeks ago. "Over two months postpartum and I'm feeling tired. Overall okay and generally...
Nia Long Responds to Fans After Romance Rumors with Costar Omarion
The You People actress is making sure her relationship status is clear Nia Long is setting the record straight. The 52-year-old actress and former B2K member Omarion sparked dating rumors after they walked hand-in-hand together at the Los Angeles premiere of Long's latest film, You People, on Tuesday. "Everybody simmer down… I'm single AF," she expressed in the comment section of an Instagram video by The Shade Room that shows her smiling with Omarian, 38, as they posed for pictures. In the video, shared with the caption, "The smile on...
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
PEOPLE confirmed Matthew Lawrence's relationship with TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in early January Cheryl Burke is doing just fine as her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, moves forward in a new relationship. Sharing photos of herself smiling from ear to ear, the Dancing with the Stars alum gave her followers an update after she was "getting a lot of questions about how [she's] been doing lately and what's been going on." "If I could describe how I feel in one word, I honestly couldn't. Each day presents its own bliss but also its own...
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy
The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 10 Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are soaking up their first few weeks of parenthood. On Sunday, Johnson, 28, shared a heartwarming photo of her husband cuddling with their baby boy as the father-son pair nap together in a reclining chair. In the sweet shot, Chmerkovskiy, 36, holds his son against his chest as he keeps a blanket wrapped around his son. Johnson shared the snap on her Instagram Story, adding a white heart emoji. The Dancing with the...
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day. Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into...
