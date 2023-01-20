Read full article on original website
Jeffrey C. Wolbert, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert. He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.
Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma M. “Val” Wilthew, age 90, of Canfield, died Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born July 23, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Lillian Chitarovich Luteran. Val was a graduate of South High School and had worked at St. Elizabeth...
Jim Ciavarella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella. He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955...
Lillian “Sissy” (Mills) Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.
Theresa A. Palermo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
Mabel Gay Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Gay Smith was born on April 28, 1924 in Abingdon, Virginia and died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 98. She attended King College and received a degree in education from Radford College. She also did graduate work at Kent State University.
Marce Lee Mayle, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marce Lee Mayle, age 66 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Columbiana, Ohio. He was born on March 9, 1956, in Simpson, West Virginia, a son of the late Marcellous Mayle and the late Meralda Mayle Wonch. Marce...
Joanne Myers, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Myers, age 81, passed away way too soon on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Green Meadows Wellness Center. She was born June 15, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Herman and Vivian (Layne) Glass. Joanne will always be remembered for her kind nature,...
Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman. She was a graduate of...
Helen Maxine Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Maxine Morgan, 96, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Briarfield Manor. She was born July 20, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Russell Thackwell and the late Lois (Duffield) Thackwell. Helen was a pink lady volunteer at...
Janice M. Ballentine, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice M. Ballentine, 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born January 17, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald Fenton and the late Mary (Chryst) Fenton. She worked as a custodian at...
Willie J. Beacham, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie J. Beacham 74, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center. Willie was born May 1, 1948 in Clayton, Alabama and was the son of Henry Underwood and Willie Mae Beacham. He attended South High...
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
Richard B. Ohl, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Ohl, 64 of Mineral Ridge, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Richard, affectionately known to his friends and family as Rick, was born August 1, 1958 in Warren, Ohio. He was one of three sons to the late Richard B. Ohl and Judy A. (Brumbaugh) Ronzi.
Joyce Sarah Fragle, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Sarah Oakes Fragle, age 81, of Hermitage, peacefully passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Marie Woge Wilson. She was one of the founding members of...
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Brayton) Kurlander, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton. She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several...
Dorothy Alice Herring, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Alice Herring, 87, of North Lima, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Hospice House. Born April 15, 1935 in Gideon, Missouri, Dorothy was the daughter of Orn and Myrtle (Street) Teal. Dorothy married Jack Herring, Sr. December 28, 1954 and...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
