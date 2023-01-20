ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

January 31- February 4, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 season. Home Team: The second team listed in each match is the designated home team. Sectional 7: Lafayette Jefferson (6 teams) G1: Kokomo vs. McCutcheon. Tues. G2: Logansport vs. Marion. Tues. G3: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Winner of G1. Fri.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo is back in-person. The two day event is taking place at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette. "This particular meeting is geared toward commercial farmers. So those people who make a living out of growing and selling...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Edey, No. 3 Purdue fend off Maryland’s late charge 58-55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter kept imploring his team to focus on the simple things Sunday, like passing and catching. It worked perfectly in the first half. Then, the Boilermakers spent the final 20 minutes scrambling to replicate it. Zach Edey finished with 24 points...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Officials: $40 per month sewer rate hike request doesn't smell right

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — American Suburban Utilities customers will soon see higher bills, but opponents of the rate hike are still claiming victory. A recent 55-page order by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission slashes the private utility company's rate request from an increase of $40 per month to $7 per month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Agreement reached in location of jury selection for Delphi homicide case

Delphi, Ind. (WLFI) — Court documents released on Monday announced the location for selecting jurors has been limited to two counties. Prosecutor Nick McLeland and Richard Allen's defense attorneys reached an agreement that the possible jurors will come from St. Joseph or Allen counties. Earlier this month, Special Judge...
DELPHI, IN
Lafayette man dies in Boone County wreck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is dead after a wreck in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's department and Whitestown Police responded to the call around 3:30 Sunday morning. A white Honda Pilot had rolled over into a ditch on I-865 west bound at the I-65...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Investigators search for armed robber in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for an armed robbery in Kewanna. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday a man reportedly robbed a gas station with a handgun. The Fulton County Sheriff's office says the man fled in a red truck after demanding money at...
FULTON COUNTY, IN

