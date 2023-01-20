Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source
In order for Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest beside her late kid, Benjamin Keough, and her famous father, Elvis Presley, her son's grave at Graceland had to be "slightly" moved. "They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer confirmed to a news outlet, with Presley's rep doubling down on the claim on Thursday, January 19.Photos obtained by a separate news outlet on Wednesday, January 18, showed the mother-of-four's grave being prepared next to Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide at age 27.EERIE PREMONITION:...
Priscilla Presley Already On The Verge of an Emotional Breakdown Before Lisa Marie's Death
Prior to Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley was reputedly on the verge of a mental collapse. The broken-hearted widow of Elvis had her friends terribly concerned since she was trying to deal with Lisa Marie's prior drug issues and her violent court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Lisa Marie Presley coped with 'suffocating' pain in her final years
Lisa Marie Presley — who died Thursday at age 54 after suffering cardiac arrest — had a lifetime of heartache and challenges, but her final years especially. A beautiful little girl, born to icon Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley in 1968, her image was shared around the world before she could utter a word. The golden couple split when Lisa Marie was 4 and then her father died when she was 9. She was left to grow up in his shadow — while shouldering the responsibility of his enormous legacy. She claimed she was sexually abused by her mother's boyfriend for three years starting at age 12. She used drugs as a teen, landing in a Scientology addiction treatment program by 17. While she had an association with the organization, she later cut ties with it.
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death
Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Here’s What’s Happening to the Property Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Following the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis‘s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis Tennessee will remain in the family. This beneficial trust, containing the property, will be provided to Lisa Marie’s three daughters – Riley, Harper, and Finley – according to a spokesperson for Graceland. According...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death
Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Before Public Memorial
A week after her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. Us Weekly confirms Presley was buried next to her son at Graceland’s Meditation Garden. A day ago, TMZ reported that Presley’s final resting place was being prepared. In a video, it looked like Lisa...
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins
Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
