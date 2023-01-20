Read full article on original website
Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention OLD
A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape, an official said Friday.Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29, in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors on Thursday requested the second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention while investigations continue. That request was granted on Friday, Bolla said.The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s Dec. 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.
Andrew Tate in prison for another month as Romanian police extend detention
A Romanian court has extended the police custody of influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan until 27 February.The pair are being held on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and sexual assault, which they deny.Just 24 hours earlier, Romanian authorities launched fresh raids, searching seven homes.Detectives investigating the claims against Tate had already seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.Romanian authorities said 29 assets – including luxury vehicles, watches and cash – had been taken in a raid on his compound in the capital.On Saturday, several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were taken from...
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement
A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
WATCH: Justice Department announces arrest of Russian cryptocurrency founder
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Watch the full event in the player above. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday...
Authorities find second hideout of Italian mafia boss
Authorities said Thursday they have found a second hideout of recently detained Italian mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro in the town of Campobello di Mazara.
US hands over former Mexican cop accused in murders of 43 college students
A key suspect in the killing of 43 college students was handed over to Mexican authorities, American officials said.
He beheaded his wife in Iran. His prison sentence? Eight years and two months
An Iranian man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife in February 2022 was sentenced to just eight years and two months in prison on Wednesday, according to the country's semi-official Khabar Online website, sparking criticism over the leniency of the prison term.
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
BRASILIA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining.
Prisoner died after staff were ‘not properly trained to save lives’, coroner rules
A prisoner died after staff when to provide adequate life support after he was found unresponsive in his bunk, a coroner has ruled.Nathan Forrester, 36, died at HMP Thameside in South London on 2 July 2019, from a drug overdose, just a day after being recalled to prison.The inquest heard staff failed to start resuscitation straight away and when they did, the attempts were poor.Prevention of Future Death reports were issued to both NHS England and the Ministry of Justice following the inquest after a clinical review found prison staff did not have the level of expertise to deliver effective...
Former Swedish intelligence officer jailed for life for spying for Russia
A court in Stockholm has sentenced a former Swedish intelligence officer to life imprisonment and his younger brother to 10 years after finding both guilty of spying for Russia’s military intelligence service for more than a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, served in the Swedish security and counter-intelligence service, Säpo,...
US News and World Report
Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
The only woman on FBI's 10 most-wanted list, she sold "trashy coin" and scammed $4B from "crazy" investors
As a young student, her “classmates described her as smart, driven, and aloof.” When she met and married her collegemate, she insisted that she did not want to have children as they would interfere with her desire of becoming rich. She let people know that she wanted to be a millionaire by age 30. Ruja Ignatova, a german citizen, was born in Bulgaria where her dad was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. Now she’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list with a $ 100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. She’s said to be traveling with armed guards.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Spanish Police Bust Drug-Laden Freighter in Underway Boarding
Last week, Spain's customs police boarded a highly suspicious cargo vessel off the coast of the Canary Islands and seized 4,500 tonnes of cocaine from her accommodations. On December 20, the freighter Blume departed the high-risk smuggling port of Santos, Brazil, where she had been anchored for more than a month. She was curiously empty, carrying just 200 tonnes of coffee on a 7,000 nautical mile commercial voyage to Latvia. She had recently been sold and reflagged with Togo, the second-to-last registry on the Paris MOU black list, and she had accumulated 70 PSC deficiencies since her change of ownership.
Suspect arrested months after discovery of gunshot and acid attack victim
A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder months after a body was found dumped in a residential street in Wigan having been shot and subjected to an acid attack.According to a statement by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the 35-year-old was arrested in Sheffield on Thursday, and has been taken into custody as detectives investigate the killing of Liam Smith.Mr Smith, 38, was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body on November 24, last year.The force has executed four warrants and 28 premises searches...
Police chiefs told to check all officers by end of March after Carrick case
Police chiefs across England and Wales have been asked to have all officers checked against national police databases by the end of March in the wake of the “abhorrent” crimes of David Carrick.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said its chair, Martin Hewitt, wrote to all chief constables on Friday, asking them to take “immediate action” and complete the checks by March 31.The Home Office ordered the checks after former Metropolitan Police officer Carrick admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape.All police officers and staff in England and Wales will be checked against the Police National Database (PND)...
Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake.
'I Investigate Underground Criminals—There's One Shocking Truth About Them'
Mariana Van Zeller has spent her career investigating war zones, underground markets and trafficking networks.
Suspect in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor handed over to Colombia
A woman suspected in the murder of a Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor was expelled from El Salvador on Saturday and handed over to Colombian authorities, the Colombian prosecutor's office said. Colombian, Paraguayan and US authorities are searching for the masterminds of the assassination, who they say are linked to drug trafficking networks.
