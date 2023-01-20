ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabon's foreign minister dies of heart attack

 3 days ago
LIBREVILLE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gabon's Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo died on Friday of a heart attack, President Ali Bongo said in a statement.

Three government sources said that he was in a council of ministers meeting when he suffered the cardiac attack. He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after midday despite specialist treatment, said a government statement.

"He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, whom I could always count on," said Bongo on Twitter.

Comments / 205

J_Lo
1d ago

Take a look at what US bodies were exempt from the “mandate.” Seriously, just take a look and think to yourself that it seems totally normal….

Reply
19
Guest
2d ago

sure seems like US government officials have managed to escape this rash of cardiac events. I wonder why that is?

Reply(44)
53
RoccoBKNY
3d ago

Safe & Effective Strikes Again!!!

Reply(9)
66
