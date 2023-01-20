Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project
Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
10NEWS
Tampa City Council overrides 4 of mayor's vetoes during heated meeting
The council voted to override four of the five vetoes that Mayor Jane Castor announced earlier this week. They will now go to voters.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Matt Herndon promoted at RSA Consulting
He is now Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting has promoted Matt Herndon to Director of Government Relations and Community Affairs. The firm said the promotion recognizes Herndon’s leadership, particularly within the affordable housing, early learning and economic development sectors, where he manages...
Tampa city council rejects four of Mayor Jane Castor's controversial vetoes
Three members of council turned down a public vote for an independent attorney on the police citizens review board
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough School Board chair weighs in as school boundary feedback period closes
TAMPA, Fla. — After thousands of parents and community members weighed in through phone calls, emails and online, the feedback period for the proposed school boundary changes in Hillsborough County has come to a close. Hillsborough County School Board Chair Nadia Combs called the feedback period challenging at times.
Beach Beacon
Future of Stirling Park sparks more debate
DUNEDIN — City officials continue to get an earful on proposed amenities for Stirling Park. "I do think we need to take a step back," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 12. “We have a little bit of reset here.”. About 220...
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
floridapolitics.com
Greg Steube out of hospital after accident at home
The Congressman representing Southwest Florida was hospitalized in intensive care initially. A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he...
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete
The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”
In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.
Families crowd Bayshore Boulevard for the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade
The Children's Gasparilla Parade is a Tampa tradition since 1947. Thousands of families crowded Bayshore Boulevard for the all-day celebration.
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
