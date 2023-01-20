Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!
Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
New policing tool could eliminate the need for some traffic stops
Trusted Driver is a contact-free way for officers to give a warning or citation without pulling over the driver.
Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
Tired of Rising Egg Prices? Texans Can Now Rent Their Egg Laying Chicken
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?
In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
KENS 5
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules
So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
California mulls 'Elon Musk tax' to keep wealthy from bolting to Texas
It's already controversial among lawmakers.
Don’t Become A Victim When Attempting To Sell Things On Facebook In Lubbock
Facebook is a very popular place to sell things online. There are just so many people on the social media giant that if you want to sell a car, couch, home decorations, etc. the first place many people turn is Facebook and the Facebook Marketplace. There are even different groups where you can buy, sell, and trade with people in your own city.
Report Shows These Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
If you are looking to make more money in 2023 maybe you should check these jobs out. There is a study done and released by the U.S. News & World Report recently for its 2023 jobs report. This study breakdown the cities where workers can make the most money. The...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
cenlanow.com
Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0