Lubbock, TX

Mix 94.1

Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!

Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Narcity USA

Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Are Red Imported Fire Ants Taking Over Texas?

In the seventies, Solenopsis invicta, a.k.a. the red imported fire ant was identified in East Texas and caused concern for its potential impact on the ecosystem. Efforts to control its spread, such as quarantining areas and using chemicals, were not effective. According to Texas Monthly, the Texas Department of Agriculture doused more than half a million acres with a chemical called MV-678 that was supposed to make the next generation of fire ants sterile and lazy, but guess what? It didn’t.
TEXAS STATE
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them

I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Irritate A Texan! This YouTuber Is Reminding Tourists About The Rules

So, you want come to Texas, eh? Then you can't be disrespectin' on us... Let's face it, EVERYONE wants to come to Texas. Even U-Haul stated that the most common destination for their rentals was Texas. Plus, it's not just the pioneers who want to move here permanently, we also get more than our fair share of tourists who want to enjoy our white sandy beaches and wide open spaces. But enough about Lubbock...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
cenlanow.com

Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

