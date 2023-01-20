ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Woman dies after being hit by car

Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. A man was arrested after allegedly leading officials on a chase. OTA denied Thunderbird expansion by Bureau of Reclamation. Edmond woman being treated for third degree burns …. A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
MUSTANG, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
KFOR

Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire

Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

