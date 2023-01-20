Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a drive-by shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on January 10 in the 7300 block of NW 107th Street. Investigators determined the car seen on this page is the suspect's vehicle. It's believed to...
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Man found with 54.5 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop. Police said 49-year-old Xue Zou was pulled over on Friday near Interstate 35 and Wilshire for a traffic violation. Officers said they then found 54.5 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed bundles. Zou was booked...
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
okcfox.com
Woman hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City, dies at hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Reports say a woman was hit by a car around 9 p.m. near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the hospital...
okcfox.com
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive-thru, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
KFOR
Woman dies after being hit by car
Man faces several complaints after resisting arrest. A man was arrested after allegedly leading officials on a chase. OTA denied Thunderbird expansion by Bureau of Reclamation. Edmond woman being treated for third degree burns …. A woman is being treated at a burn unit after her duplex home caught fire...
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting Outside Bar
A woman was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to a deadly New Year's Day shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 22-year-old Daniel Howard. Investigators named Destiny Adams, 21, in court documents as the charged shooter’s accomplice. Police said Adams first...
okcfox.com
Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
Norman Police Investigating After Fatal Thursday Shooting
Norman Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting near 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street early Thursday morning. NPD said at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded after a caller reported that they had shot a burglary suspect inside their business. When officers arrived, they...
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
Police: Man says he shot, killed burglary suspect
Officials in Norman are investigating a deadly shooting inside a business.
news9.com
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December. Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being …. Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North...
okcfox.com
Woman suffers third-degree burns while trying to put out grease fire in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One person is recovering after a fire broke out near South Bryant and 33rd in Edmond. Firefighters say a woman tried to put out a grease fire and suffered third-degree burns. She was taken to a nearby burn center to be treated. Firefighters were able...
Comments / 1