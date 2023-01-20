Read full article on original website
Variety of items on Salina City Commission agenda for Monday
The Salina City Commission faces a busy agenda Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Goheen, Christina Renee; 35; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 14-20
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GENSON, DANIEL EARL Third; 28; Chapman. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: NOLF,...
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
City of Salina announces roadwork on part of E. Cloud Street
On Monday and Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will close to traffic eastbound E. Cloud Street from Quincy Street to Norton Street to adjust manholes to match the recent resurfacing. Westbound traffic will be able to pass; eastbound traffic will be detoured south one block to Max Avenue,...
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
Police, KBI investigating Sunday homicide in central Salina
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in central Salina. According to information released this morning by the Salina Police Department, on Sunday morning law enforcement dispatch received a call about a shooting that occurred in a residence in the 200 block of S. 10th Street. "Salina Police...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
EPA Fines Newton, Kansas, Landowner for Illegal Dumping in Streams
LENEXA, KAN. (JAN. 19, 2023) – Newton, Kansas, landowner Stan Jost will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately 4,155 feet of Mud Creek and approximately 1,800 feet of Sand Creek in 2021 without obtaining a Clean Water Act permit.
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
COMMIT: K-State adds JUCO DL
Kansas State added Butler Junior College defensive lineman George Traglia to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday. Traglia announced his commitment to K-State on Twitter, saying that he “can’t wait to get to work.”. in two seasons at Butler, Traglia played in four games and recorded seven total...
Daily Delivery: A serious issue is taking place as the dreaded chant virus is spreading
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is determined to end the obscene "F#$%-K-U" chant Kansas State students like to say to any music being played at the right beat. Tang doesn't want his program associated with the chant is asking all fans to focus on loving his Wildcats rather than hating the opponent. But this issue may be larger than anyone knew, with the chant virus apparently spreading from Manhattan on Tuesday to Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, where Missouri students chanted those three syllables as the arena played Mr. Brightside. The Tigers, a member of the SEC who only renewed their rivalry with KU this season, was playing Arkansas.
Cowboys wrap up SIT with 3rd place finish
Cottone Selected to all tournament team / Timbrook earns tournament “Most Inspirational Player” award. The Abilene Cowboys survived a last second shot attempt by Salina Central, to hang on to a one point win to earn third place in the Salina Invitational Tournament this last weekend. The third place finish was the Cowboys highest team placing since 2020.
