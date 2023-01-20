Read full article on original website
FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
This week’s EAB Sports Network local broadcast schedule includes Stuttgart Ricebirds, DeWitt Dragons, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Arkansas State Red Wolves basketball. All dates and times below are subject to change. Monday, Jan. 23SEC BasketballEric Musselman LiveCountry 97.3 KDEW FM/106.9 KXFE FM7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23SBC BasketballLive with the Red...
