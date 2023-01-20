ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

How Do You Adapt a Book Into a TV Show?

By Kate Cray
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago

Literary adaptations are ruling the small screen: Scouts are turning to publishers for show material. TV deals are being negotiated at the same time as print ones. In 2020, for the first time ever, more books were made into TV series than into movies. Clearly, translating stories from the page to television is popular. But have we figured out the key to pulling it off?

Sometimes adaptations are a breeze; there are tales that seem made for television. “Episodic plots, ensemble casts, and intricate world-building” are all signs that one might succeed, the scholars Alexander Manshel, Laura B. McGrath, and J. D. Porter argued in an article for The Atlantic . Think of books with lots of twists and turns , such as the comic-book series The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, which takes full advantage of a full TV season’s long runtime to follow the source material’s narrative shifts. For other works, however, moving to television can drain the introspection out of the story. The Hulu rendition of Conversations With Friends , for example, loses the darkness and humor of Sally Rooney’s narration and replaces it with … nothing . The Apple TV+ miniseries based on Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko also lacks the novel’s intimate feeling—perhaps because of the decision to restructure the narrative in a way that distanced viewers from the book’s most central character .

But when the risk of adapting a title that doesn’t seem like a natural fit for television pays off, the resulting shows can both stand on their own and offer new ways of looking at the original. Take Elena Ferrante’s The Lying Life of Adults , a novel characterized by its narrator’s fragmented and sometimes unreliable perception . TV cannot convey the holes in her discernment, so instead, the show immerses the viewer in close-up shots of faces and moody soundscapes that brilliantly evoke the feeling of being inside the protagonist’s mind. The adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere takes another approach to depicting literary ambiguity: by making a bold choice . Although Ng’s novel leaves the race of a few key characters unclear, the network casts Black actors in those roles, bringing the tensions simmering below the book’s surface to the forefront. You won’t read it the same way after watching—nor should you.

Every Friday in the Books Briefing , we thread together Atlantic stories on books that share similar ideas. Know other book lovers who might like this guide? Forward them this email.

When you buy a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic .

What We’re Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSgPC_0kLT1phi00

Netflix

Netflix’s The Sandman is a fan’s dream. Is that good enough?

“Devotees of The Sandman such as myself will have much to exult in with Netflix’s version, but I wonder what the show will mean to newcomers.”

📚 The Sandman , by Neil Gaiman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tbbta_0kLT1phi00

Enda Bowe / Hulu

How Hulu’s Conversations With Friends got Sally Rooney so wrong

“To watch Conversations is to watch [Rooney’s] acerbic words detailing the agony of the Millennial experience—so performative! so insecure!—get watered down until they argue nothing at all.”

📚 Conversations With Friends , by Sally Rooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6diI_0kLT1phi00

Apple TV+

Pachinko is moving and sublime—and at odds with itself

“As gorgeous and masterfully made as the series is, that tapestry comes loose through many alterations. Taken cumulatively, they weaken the novel’s emphasis on ... the subtle influences history can have on one person’s life.”

📚 Pachinko , by Min Jin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIGSX_0kLT1phi00

Eduardo Castaldo / Netflix

The calamitous lies of adulthood

“At times, [the TV adaptation of The Lying Life of Adults is] maddening. But it’s also stunning in a way that nothing has really been since Mad Men , with each frame its own tightly composed showpiece.”

📚 The Lying Life of Adults , by Elena Ferrante

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTGF5_0kLT1phi00

Erin Simkin / Hulu

When a TV adaptation does what the book could not

“The series [ Little Fires Everywhere ] captures the relationship dynamics as illustrated in the novel and furthers them.”

📚 Little Fires Everywhere , by Celeste Ng

About us: This week’s newsletter is written by Kate Cray . The book she’s reading next is The Song of Achilles , by Madeline Miller .

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team.

Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up .

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why You Already Forgot That Book Plot

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. Before writing this newsletter about how hard it is to remember things, I...
The Atlantic

A Slick Mystery That Takes Place Entirely on Screens

Early in Missing, a teenager named June (played by Storm Reid) gets a FaceTime call from her mother, Grace (Nia Long). Grace is about to leave June home alone for several days and wants her daughter to jot down some reminders. Instead of transcribing her mother’s advice, however, June key-smashes to give the impression that she’s diligently taking notes, eventually spelling out her annoyance: “omg omg stfuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.”
The Atlantic

What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Atlantic

Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track

Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Atlantic

This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
The Atlantic

Time Is on Ukraine’s Side, Not Russia’s

The war in Ukraine began trending toward the defenders soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24. In the summer and fall of last year, Ukraine rapidly recaptured territory that Russia had seized in the war’s early days. Yet the relative stability of the front line in recent weeks has fueled fresh suggestions that Russia may soon go on the offensive again. Many analysts were hypnotized a year ago by what they saw as Russia’s overwhelming firepower, modern weapons, and effective planning and leadership. Although the Ukrainians almost immediately proved far more formidable than nearly anyone had anticipated, lulls in the war play to the expectation that Russia will soon start massing its supposed great reserves and recover the situation on the battlefield. The underlying assumption is that Ukraine has little hope of ultimate triumph over a fully mobilized Russia. In this account, the longer the war goes on, and the more rounds of forced conscription that Vladimir Putin and his military impose on the Russian population, the more decisive Russia’s supposed advantages will be.
The Atlantic

The Greatest Nuclear Threat We Face Is a Russian Victory

On the morning of December 5, 2022, a large explosion occurred at Engels Air Base, about 500 miles southeast of Moscow. The airfield is one of the two principal bases in Russia that host long-range strategic bombers. TU-160 Blackjacks have been taking off from Engels for the past 10 months, carrying cruise missiles and firing them at cities in Ukraine. The explosion was caused by a Ukrainian drone, and it reportedly damaged two TU-95 Bears, enormous turbo-prop bombers that have been a symbol of the Kremlin’s airpower since the early 1950s. Most of the reporting on the drone attack focused on the boldness of it, the failure of Russian air defenses, and the impact on Russian morale. But the attack had a broader significance that went largely unnoticed.
The Atlantic

The George Santos Saga Isn’t (Just) Funny

Have you heard the latest ridiculous turn in the George Santos story? No, not that one. The newer one. Oh wait: That’s out of date now, too.This week alone we’ve learned that Santos’s mother, who he said was in the Twin Towers on 9/11 and died years later from complications, probably wasn’t even in the United States that day. We’ve heard an allegation that he stole $3,000 he had raised for a military veteran’s ailing dog, a story that seems too cartoonish to make up. We’ve also seen a photo that a Brazilian drag queen insists is Santos in drag,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Asymmetrical Conspiracism Is Hurting Democracy

As an American living in Britain for the past decade, I’ve had a front-row seat to two dysfunctional democracies hell-bent on embarrassing themselves. President Donald Trump warned that a hurricane was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water.” Prime Minister Liz Truss failed to outlast a lettuce at Downing Street. These years have not inspired confidence in democracy.
OHIO STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Justices Do Not Seem to Be Getting Along

Supreme Court justices often get cross with lawyers arguing cases before them. But six months after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the justices are betraying signs of impatience and frustration with one another—sometimes bordering on disrespect. The Court has seen acrimony in its history, such as the mutual hostility among four of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s appointees. More recently, there have been reports of justices’ annoyance with Neil Gorsuch, and Sonia Sotomayor took the unusual step of publicly tamping down speculation of a dustup over his decision not to wear a mask during the Omicron wave a year ago. For decades, though, peace has mostly prevailed.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

What Happens When AI Has Read Everything?

Artificial intelligence has in recent years proved itself to be a quick study, although it is being educated in a manner that would shame the most brutal headmaster. Locked into airtight Borgesian libraries for months with no bathroom breaks or sleep, AIs are told not to emerge until they’ve finished a self-paced speed course in human culture. On the syllabus: a decent fraction of all the surviving text that we have ever produced.
The Atlantic

What the Longest Study on Human Happiness Found Is the Key to a Good Life

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here.      Turn your mind for a moment to a friend or family member you cherish but don’t spend as much time with as you would like. This needn’t be your most significant relationship, just someone who makes you feel energized when you’re with them, and whom you’d like to see more regularly.How often do you see that person? Every day? Once a month? Once a year? Do the math...
UTAH STATE
The Atlantic

Skinamarink Is a Delightful Nightmare

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night, maybe having been roused by a mysterious noise, and tried to look around the room while your eyes adjusted to the dark? That unsettled feeling is exactly what Kyle Edward Ball’s new horror film, Skinamarink, aims for: an atmosphere where you’re not quite sure if you’re still dreaming, and where every shadow on the wall is imbued with menace. The movie, Ball’s debut feature, has been building buzz on the festival circuit since last summer and became something of a viral sensation even before it arrived in theaters. But although the film’s TikTok success might be algorithmic, the moody clips that have circulated online demonstrate real cinematic purpose.
The Atlantic

Are Standardized Tests Racist, or Are They Anti-racist?

They’re making their lists, checking them twice, trying to decide who’s in and who’s not. Once again, it’s admissions season, and tensions are running high as university leaders wrestle with challenging decisions that will affect the future of their schools. Chief among those tensions, in the past few years, has been the question of whether standardized tests should be central to the process.In 2021, the University of California system ditched the use of all standardized testing for undergraduate admissions. California State University followed suit last spring, and in November, the American Bar Association voted to abandon the LSAT requirement for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Speeches That Saved the Golden Globes

If you live outside Los Angeles, with its bounty of For Your Consideration billboards, I’ve got a question for you: Did you know the Golden Globes were being televised last night?. If you didn’t, there’s a good reason: NBC pulled the show off the air last year after a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

To Defend Civilization, Defeat Russia

This is an edition of  The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Some NATO nations are wavering about sending tanks and other advanced weapons to Ukraine. I understand fears of escalation, but if Russia wins in Ukraine, the world will lose.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. A guide to the possible forthcoming indictments of Donald Trump What really took America to war in Iraq The brutal reality of life in America’s most notorious jail No Other ChoiceI don’t...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Hollywood Cannot Survive Without Movie Theaters

Every Thanksgiving weekend, once the holiday itself has passed and people are looking for things to do for the rest of the break, I get texts from friends seeking movie recommendations: What’s worth seeing in theaters right now? In 2022, that query became more of a plea. Was there anything to see? Something the whole family, not just rowdy teenagers, might enjoy? Anything geared toward grown-up viewers? And then, with an air of horror, they would realize that only two movies along those lines were out—Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion—but that, on one of the year’s...
The Atlantic

The Coming GOP Inquisition

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...
The Atlantic

How to Make Diversity Trainings Better

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here.Last week I asked, “What do you think of the diversity-training and DEI industries?” Dozens of readers shared their personal experiences, good and bad––so many, in fact, that I’m going to run some additional responses on Wednesday (if you haven’t yet signed up for the newsletter, do so here).Today, we’ll start with four people who’ve led diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives...
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

119K+
Followers
8K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy