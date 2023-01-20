Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
Kansas man dies after semi overturns down embankment
BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Cody Thomas Carson, 24, Muscotah, was westbound on 330th Road near Raccoon Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, overturned,...
Police continue search for Kansas City Amber alert suspect
KANSAS CITY —Police continue to search for a suspect involved in the armed abduction of an 8-month old girl that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, was armed with a handgun when he took Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Within an hour, police found the girl. She was not with Markley.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
MSHP: 8-month-old in Amber Alert found safe
KANSAS CITY —An 8-month old girl, the subject of a Wednesday afternoon Amber Alert, has been located and is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol. Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts, a white tank and had a pink blanket. She was taken by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Blvd. and Belmont Avenue, according to the MSHP by 23-year-old Markelv Avery who was armed with a handgun.
🎥State of the State: Missouri Gov. calls for $860M to widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Click below to watch a replay. The massive investment in I-70 is...
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
Former researcher at KU sentenced in China-related case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former researcher who was accused of hiding work he did in China while employed by the University of Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to time served by a federal judge who said his action did not warrant a prison sentence. Feng “Franklin” Tao was...
Despite injury to Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0