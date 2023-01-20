ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
POMONA, KS
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school

OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
CARBONDALE, KS
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas man dies after semi overturns down embankment

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Cody Thomas Carson, 24, Muscotah, was westbound on 330th Road near Raccoon Road. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, overturned,...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Police continue search for Kansas City Amber alert suspect

KANSAS CITY —Police continue to search for a suspect involved in the armed abduction of an 8-month old girl that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, was armed with a handgun when he took Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Within an hour, police found the girl. She was not with Markley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MSHP: 8-month-old in Amber Alert found safe

KANSAS CITY —An 8-month old girl, the subject of a Wednesday afternoon Amber Alert, has been located and is safe, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol. Malani Avery was wearing pink shorts, a white tank and had a pink blanket. She was taken by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Blvd. and Belmont Avenue, according to the MSHP by 23-year-old Markelv Avery who was armed with a handgun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
